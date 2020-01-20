advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a day of service to the community. This is true in the county of Leelanau where we have found several service projects in progress.

In Lake Leelanau, a team of volunteers from TBA Credit Union spend their working day outside the office. Chris Milliron says it’s a good way to spend time. “We are always looking for unique ways to help serve the community. When we got the call, it was too good an opportunity to pass up. It’s more practical, “practical” if you want. I know that quite often in the office we are upside down, trying to help people find out how to finance these projects. So it’s great to be able to connect with getting your hands on it, so it’s fun. ”

They are helping to renovate this home for Habitat for Humanity – and find that volunteering has an added benefit. Milliron says: “It’s great, an excellent team spirit. You get to know someone’s passion. We had Andrea inside to help rip the sub-floor, Carrie helped line up the nails everywhere, Mark was filling up everywhere, I don’t think I saw them stop moving since we got here. “

United Way helps coordinate the Service Day and says that volunteers are the most important part of the day. Jessica Tibbs says, “We have close to 30 volunteers serving the whole community. We like to say it’s a day off, not a day off. Many people have a day off today, but we hope to make it a day of service to support our neighbors in the region. “

Tibbs says one of the goals of service projects is to ensure financial stability, and working on a Habitat home is a great example. “Today’s goal is to get closer, to work on difficult issues and just to build each other and build a stronger community for our neighbors.”

On the Leelanau County Road, children at Pathfinder School near Greilickville also find ways to help others. They make their own Day of Service projects. Teacher Belinda Bélanger says the message to students is, “The world is bigger than you or yourself, and there are so many people in the world who need help.”

Against a background painted with Dr. King looking on, the students undertake a special sewing project to help wildlife in Australia – faced with the danger of bush fires taking place there. “We make bat wraps for bats. Most of them are orphan bats that their mothers have left. We also make several Joey pouches of different sizes, but Joey pouches can be used for any marsupial animal. They also make hanging pockets for rescuers. “Many rescuers will wear them when they go out on the ground so they can bring the animal back and pick them up in the bag near them, and they wear them during the day.”

It’s a lesson that goes far beyond the classroom. “Martin Luther King Day is often a day off, but kids don’t necessarily learn as much about the purpose of Martin Luther Day. We value this as a day of service and help our children learn about the gift of giving back to others. “

The school will receive donations all week from other people who can also help sew single patterns.

For more information on how to help, you can visit the Michigan Relief Crafters of America,

or contact teacher Belinda Belanger at bbelanger@thepathfinderschool.org

