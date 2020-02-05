advertisement

A life and death situation brought the community of Leelanau county together over the weekend.

When Merida, the pregnant cow, experienced work-related complications, everyone intervened to help her.

“I went out and looked and saw two legs hanging from her,” said Alex MacLellan, the owner of H&H Stables.

advertisement

MacLellan was restocking hay on Saturday when he realized that his Merida cow was in labor and in great pain.

“She was a heifer for the first time, so she was a seat, so her feet came out first and then her behind instead of her head came out normally,” said MacLellan. “The two with life threatening.”

He says it only happens 5% of the time.

It was then that he called for help.

“It’s obvious. Go ahead,” said Kelly Harris, who lives on the street.

Harris was posted to the Overheard in Leelanau County Facebook group for help.

“By the time I came out of the driveway and started to climb up here, I got six phone calls from neighbors, people in the county,” said Harris.

One of the calls came from a man who wanted to remain anonymous. He was the one who knew exactly what to do.

“It came out in about 20 minutes and started helping us with the calf, positioning it, and then it started going down,” said MacLellan.

But they did not abandon it.

Finally, his newborn calf was out and around the world.

Since she was “tangled”, they appropriately named her Rapunzel.

“Calf is fine, hopping. She will be in the stable for a few more days, “said MacLellan.

MacLellan says he is amazed at the generosity he saw that day.

“A sincere and overwhelming kindness that I have probably never known in my life,” said MacLellan.

Harris says no one here thinks twice about helping each other.

“That’s what we do. We are a community. In all respects, we are a community,” said Harris.

advertisement