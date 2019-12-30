advertisement

Birmingham City 4 Leeds United 5

Leeds United returned to the top of the Sky Bet championship and ended the mini break-in with a remarkable 5-4 win over Birmingham City in St. Andrews.

Goals from Helder Costa after 15 minutes and Jack Harrison on the 21st seemed to get Leeds under control to end the three-time winless run.

But six minutes later, Jude Bellingham reduced the gap before Lukas Jutkiewicz equalized in the 61st minute.

Luke Ayling restored Leeds’ lead after 69 minutes and prepared Stuart Dallas for his fourth goal six minutes before the end.

Jutkiewicz equalized again in the first minute of extra time, only that Wes Harding scored 5-4 four minutes later.

Leeds was without 10-goal scorer Patrick Bamford after the striker suffered a dead leg in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End on matchday two.

The loaned striker from Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah, started his first championship in his place.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team took the lead when they broke out on a corner of Birmingham.

Harrison collected a loose ball after Liam Cooper nodded Gary Gardner’s header and shot on the field before spinning Costa to transform Maxime Colin and put a low shot with Connal Trueman’s left foot in the lower corner ,

Six minutes after his sixth assist, Harrison scored 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season.

A cross from the right hit Harlee Dean and Ezgjan Alioski, who with his back to goal Harrison forced a half volley that Dean brought from a violent rebound to Trueman.

Birmingham gave itself a lifeline when 16-year-old Bellingham shot home from 15 meters away from Colin’s Cross.

Jutkiewicz had half a chance to equalize just before the break when he grabbed a loose ball after Dan Crowley fended off two shots but the ball didn’t come down fast enough and he leaned over the bar.

It was still time for Ayling to control the ball at the other end of Kalvin Phillips’ corner.

Birmingham equalized with the first significant opportunity in the second half.

Colin’s corner was bent forward by Kerim Mrabti on the long post, and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla parried to Jutkiewicz, who scored his seventh goal of the season home.

Leeds regained the lead when Ayling shot in from the right and shot an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Birmingham linked her back when Bela glanced at Pedersen’s free kick, only unmarked Dallas flew home from Aylings Pass.

Jutkiewicz threw the local fans crazy when he finished Bela’s cross from close range with a 4: 4 success.

But Harding continued the drama as he shot into his own net under the pressure of Ayling’s flank.

