Stuart Dallas equalized two minutes before the end Leeds saved a 1-1 draw at home Preston,

The whites had started in the 22nd minute for the native Corker Alan Browne. His international teammate Sean Maguire played a key role in this. Preston had been forced to take on a surge of pressure since he took the lead.

Ezgjan Alioski gave an open goal before hitting the post and then saw a late header that was brilliantly kept away by Declan Rudd.

But their pressure was finally rewarded when Dallas shot home from just outside the box with the help of a distraction from Ryan Ledson.

Championship leader West Brom had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Barnsley after Aapo Halme scored a late equalizer at Oakwell.

The Baggies took the lead in the fifth minute before Filip Krovinovic, but Halme contested them on death.

The draw extended West Brom’s unbeaten run to 14 games.

Brentford moved up to third place, eight points behind Leeds after Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham slipped on the street against fighting teams.

Bryan Mbeumo continued his good goal form and scored for the fifth time in six games before Ollie Watkins scored his 14th and 15th goal of the season in Brentford’s 3-1 win. Andre Ayew’s 11th goal of the campaign proved unsuccessful Swansea,

stoke scored twice in the last minute to stun Sheffield Wednesday and secured a dramatic 3-2 win that brought them out of the relegation zone.

The Owls had turned the game over with goals from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees in the second half after Irish midfielder James McClean narrowly beaten in the 11th minute, but Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes finished after a pause.

Bobby Reid left it too late to secure himself Fulham a 3-3 tie at Luton, Harry Cornick made it 3-2 to the Hatters in the 82nd minute, only that Reid had to strike to get the hosts into the drop zone.

Kazenga LuaLua and James Collins scored both sides of Bobby Reid’s equalizer before Aleksandar Mitrovic started the drama with his 18th goal of the season in the 77th minute.

Blackburn two points remain from the first six Birmingham secured a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong’s penalty gave Rovers the lead in the 55th minute before City equalized after a Kerim Mrbati penalty.

Alfie Doughty posted a late winner as Charlton beat Bristol City 3-2 to secure their first win in 12 games.

Macauley Bonne opened the game and after City turned the game at the beginning of the second half through Andreas Weimann and Niclas Eliasson, he whipped to equalize in a second.

Doughty scored in the 82nd minute to further remove the addicks from the bottom three.

Lewis Grabban grabbed a prop to make sure The Nottingham Forest ended a five game winning streak with a 2-0 win hull,

Cardiff Chef Neil Harris was denied a win over his former club afterwards Millwall fought a 1-1 draw.

Aden Flint put Harris’ current club in the lead only for Jed Wallace, who scored a stunning free kick shortly thereafter.

Djed Spence’s first goal for MiddlesbroughIn the 37th minute, he secured a 1-0 win against his fellow campaigners Huddersfield at the riverbank.

Martyn Waghorn’s goal in the 90th minute was successful Wigan to the bottom of the table Derby made a 1-1 draw at DW Stadium.

County seemed on the way to a seventh straight loss when Joe Garner scored in the 81st minute, but Waghorn secured an important point.

