West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 1

If this game is to become a microcosm of their season, Leeds should be strongly encouraged. The two best teams in the championship were able to maintain their lead of nine points over the chasing pack with this exciting draw, and if the Yorkshire Club, which fell so badly in the second half of the last three seasons, held its ground until May After recovering here after the break, your return to the Premier League is almost certain.

Semi Ajayi gave West Brom the lead within 80 seconds, and Slaven Bilic’s team looked more penetrating and organized in the first half. However, the Nigerian defender was awarded an own goal when he blocked Patrick Bamford’s header at the start of the second half.

Leeds remains at the top in goal difference to West Brom with 52 points, but they will know that they collected 48 points in the first half of last season and then lost a meager 35 points in the second half of the season. offs to Derby County, lots of hard work ahead.

The introduction of Bamford for Eddie Nketiah at halftime got Leeds going again. West Brom has only lost twice throughout the season, but having just one win in six games can also be a relief.

Bamford’s Sam Johnstone saved well and late before Kiko Casilla Kyle Edwards’ shot toppled brilliantly to stop the game. It was an exciting game full of speed and ball loss, but few will doubt that these are the division’s two best teams.

Albion may not have been quite as good as them lately, but no one has questioned Bilic’s ID. In fact, club manager Mark Jenkins used the opportunity to provide insight into the integrity of the head coach in his program notes. Jenkins rated the club’s success in attracting younger and hungry new players in late summer as follows: “In all my years in the game, Slaven was the only manager I knew about… personally thank you [the CEO] for all your support and efforts done to sign the players. I felt back then that we had a special man in the head coach’s office and I know that our fans feel the same way. “

The positive mood of the Hawthorns was soon expanded ecstatically despite the defeat at Middlesbrough on Sunday. When Matt Phillips forced Ezgjan Alioski to the corner, Casilla could only beat Matheus Pereira’s delivery to Ajayi. When Kyle Bartley nodded his header from beyond the six-yard box, Ajayi managed to direct the ball to half the volley towards the goal. A buzzing on the officials’ wristwatches indicated that the ball had crossed the line before being cleared.

After a breathtaking 5-4 win on Sunday in nearby St. Andrews, Leeds dominated possession for most of the next half hour. There were several dangerous flanks, but no clear chances, when West Brom, although Kieran Gibbs’ return from an injury was shortened early, worked hard and maintained his disciplined shape. Conor Townsend was used as the left defender.

Mistakes in a high-speed game were not uncommon. When the returning Romaine Sawyers carelessly passed Jack Harrison, Leeds’ left winger pressed the Costa flank to control, turn inside and shoot just to save Sam Johnstone.

Casilla made the half perfect as he shot to the right to refuse Pereira’s exciting free kick, but Leeds was highly entitled to a dismissed penalty when Luke Ayling’s cross hit Jake Livermore’s confident arm. Where is VAR when you need it?

West Brom should have finished 2-0 on the break when Phillips broke through to Hal Robson-Kanu’s sharp pass to shoot Casilla. The rebound was driven by Robson canoes.

When West Brom set fire to the first half, Leeds lit the touchpaper for a cracking second period. Marcelo Bielsa was in no mood to attend the ceremony and replaced Alioski and Nketiah with Barry Douglas and Bamford for the restart. His decision was confirmed within six minutes.

Harrison descended the left wing and brought an evil cross to the nearby post, where Bamford stole a march on his marker to catch a header that came in front of Ajayi.

Nketiah has only started in the last two games, and Bamford had to give up with a dead leg before Sunday’s game. However, it is believed that after such a short season, he will return to Arsenal, his home club. – Guardian

