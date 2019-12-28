advertisement

This 2015 photo provided by Jason Mendelson shows Lee Mendelson in Hillsborough, Calif. Lee Mendelson, the producer who changed the face of the holidays when he brought "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to television in 1965 and wrote the lyrics to its signature song, "Christmas Time Is Here" died on Christmas day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019. (Jason Mendelson via AP)

Lee Mendelson, the producer who changed the face of the holidays when he brought “A Christmas Charlie Brown” to television in 1965 and wrote the lyrics to his signature song, “Christmas Time Is Here,” died on Christmas Day, his son said.

Mendelson, who won a dozen Emmy’s in his long career, died at his home in Hillsborough, California, of congestive heart failure at age 86 after a long fight with lung cancer, son Jason Mendelson told the Associated Press Press.

Lee Mendelson led a team that included “Peanuts” author Charles Schulz, director Bill Melendez, and pianist and songwriter Vince Guaraldi, whose music for the show, including the opening “Christmas Time Is Here”, has become a staple of Christmas as display yourself.

Mendelson told The Cincinnati Enquirer in 2000 that he was short on finding a lyric for the song, so he sketched the six verses himself in “about 15 minutes in the back of an envelope.”

He found a choir from a church in his hometown of Northern California to sing the song that sets the memorable tone of the play, beginning with Mendelson’s words:

“Christmas time is here, happiness and joy, fun for all the kids call it, their favorite time of year.”

The show won an Emmy and a Peabody Award and has aired on TV every year since. The team that made it will go on to create more than 50 network specials, four feature films and many other “Peanuts” projects.

Mendelson also received other comic strips from newspapers on animated TV, including “Garfield,” for which he produced a dozen television specials.

His death was first reported by The Daily Post of Palo Alto.

Born in San Francisco in 1933, Mendelson’s family moved to nearby San Mateo as a boy, and later to nearby Hillsborough, where he attended high school.

He graduated from Stanford in 1954, served in the Air Force and worked for his father’s fruit and vegetable company before moving to TV for Bay Area KPIX-TV.

In 1963 he started his own production company and made a documentary on San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays, “A Man by the Name of Mays,” which became a television special on NBC.

Mendelson liked to say that he decided to turn from the greatest baseball player in the world to the worst in the world: Charlie Brown.

He and Schulz initially worked on a documentary “Peanuts” that proved a difficult sell for TV, but in mid-1965 a sponsor asked them if they could create the first animated first special at Christmas time.

Schulz wrote the now-familiar story of a depressed Charlie Brown searching for the meaning of Christmas, a Christmas school play with intrusive actors including his dog Snoopy, a mild and underappreciated Christmas tree, and a history recital of birth by his best friend Linus.

Mendelson hired Guaraldi to provide the music after listening to the jazz artist’s song “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” as he strolled across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Mendelson said the team showed specials to executives on CBS a week before it was aired, and they hated it, with its hyper-simplicity, proper tone, biblical themes, lack of trace of laughter and genuine voices. children instead of adults imitating them, as was customary.

“I really believed, if it hadn’t been planned for next week, there’s no way they would have aired that show,” Mendelson said in a 2004 documentary for the DVD special.

Instead, it went on to become perhaps the biggest holiday classic on television.

“It became a part of everybody’s Christmas celebrations,” Mendelson told The Los Angeles Times in 2015. “It was just passed down from generation to generation. … We got this big startup audience and we never lost them.”

Mendelson is survived by his wife, Ploenta, his children Lynda, Glenn, Jason and Sean, his Kenon and eight grandchildren.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

