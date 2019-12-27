advertisement

Lee Mendelson, the former executive producer of numerous specials for the TV animation series “Peanuts,” has died, his family said.

The producer, 86, died in his San Francisco Bay Area home on Christmas Day, his son Jason Mendelson told CNN.

He died of congestive heart failure after a long fight against cancer, his son said.

Mendelson, originally from San Francisco, was known for his work in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, the first animated special with ‘Peanuts’ characters. The producer wrote the text of the song of the special ‘Christmas Time is Here’.

“We are very sad to lose our wonderful father, but Lee would have said it was serendipitous to pass on Christmas when the song he wrote with Vince Guaraldi is heard everywhere and the program he has with Charles Schulz and Bill Melendez made, the world is celebrated, ”Jason Mendelson told CNN.

“Although it wasn’t a great time for us, it wasn’t a bad time for him to succeed,” he added.

The special, first aired on December 9, 1965, was an immediate critical and commercial hit and has since become a permanent favorite for vacations.

Mendelson said in 2006 that CBS network drivers initially didn’t like it. They feared that the program would bombard the public because of the melancholic tone, bible verses, unusual jazz score and the lack of a laugh number.

“They said,” We play it once and that’s all. “Good try,” Mendelson told Pop Matters.

He and director Bill Melendez thought we had destroyed Charlie Brown forever when it was finished. We agree with the network. One of the animators got up in the back of the room – he had a few drinks – and he said, “It’s going to be a hundred years” and then fell down. We all thought he was crazy, but he was more right than we were. “

The special has been broadcast for more than 50 years.

Mendelson produced dozens of specials with ‘Peanuts’ characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy, specials for the animated series ‘Cathy’, as well as numerous shows and more than 100 episodes of the animated series ‘Garfield and Friends’.

He is survived by his wife, Ploenta, his children Glenn, Lynda, Jason, Sean; her stepson Ken; and eight grandchildren.

