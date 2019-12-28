advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Lee Mendelson, the producer who changed the face of the holiday when he televised “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965 and wrote the text for his signature song “Christmas Time Is Here”, said my son died on Christmas Day ,

Mendelson, who has won a dozen Emmys in his long career, died of heart failure at his home in Hillsborough, California, at the age of 86 after struggling with lung cancer for a long time, son Jason Mendelson told The Associated Press.

Lee Mendelson led a team that included Peanuts writer Charles Schulz, director Bill Melendez, and pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi.

Mendelson told The Cincinnati Enquirer in 2000 that he could not find a songwriter in time, and sketched the six verses in “about 15 minutes on the back of an envelope”.

He found a choir from a church in his hometown of Northern California to sing the song that sets the show’s unforgettable tone, starting with Mendelson’s words:

“Christmas is here, happiness and joy, fun for all children, their favorite season.”

The show received an Emmy and Peabody Award and has been televised annually since then. The team that did it created more than 50 network specials, four feature films and many other “peanuts” projects.

Mendelson also brought other comics from newspapers to animation television, including “Garfield”, for which he produced a dozen television specials.

His death was first reported by the Daily Post of Palo Alto.

Mendelson’s family was born in San Francisco in 1933 and moved as a boy to nearby San Mateo and later to Hillsborough, where he attended high school.

He graduated from Stanford in 1954, worked for the Air Force and worked for his father’s fruit and vegetable company before watching TV for KPIX-TV in the Bay Area.

In 1963 he founded his own production company and made a documentary about the legend of San Francisco Giants, Willie Mays, “A Man Named Mays”, which became a successful television special at NBC.

Mendelson liked to say that he chose to become the world’s best baseball player and the worst in the world: Charlie Brown.

He and Schulz originally worked on a “Peanuts” documentary that proved difficult to sell for television, but in mid-1965 a sponsor asked if they could create the first animated comic strip special in time for Christmas.

Schulz wrote the familiar story of a depressed Charlie Brown who was looking for the meaning of Christmas, a school Christmas piece with stubborn actors like his dog Snoopy, a limp and unappreciated Christmas tree, and a recitation of his best friend Linus’ crib story.

Mendelson hired Guaraldi to provide the music after listening to the song by the jazz artist “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” while driving across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Mendelson said the team showed the special to executives a week before it aired on CBS, and they hated it with its hyper-simplicity, boring tone, biblical themes, lack of laughing marks, and actual children’s voices, rather than adults mimicking them as usual ,

“I really believed that if it wasn’t scheduled for next week, they wouldn’t broadcast this show,” said Mendelson in a 2004 documentary for the DVD of the special.

Instead, it became perhaps the greatest vacation classic on television.

“It was part of everyone’s Christmas holiday,” Mendelson told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “It has only been passed down from generation to generation. We have this huge initial audience and we never lost it.”

Mendelson is survived by his wife Ploenta, children Lynda, Glenn, Jason and Sean, stepson Ken, and eight grandchildren.

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

