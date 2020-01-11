advertisement

A filmmaker based in Boston has proven himself to be Prince Charming after an imaginative proposal to his girlfriend.

Lee Loechler has raised the bar for anyone who wants to make a suggestion after the creation of Sleeping Beauty, his friend Disney’s favorite film.

In an online video, Mr. Loechler can be seen in the cinema next to his girlfriend Sthuthi David.

At the end of the film, Sleeping Beauty begins to resemble Ms. David while the prince looks like Mr. Loechler.

Then the prince takes out a box with an engagement ring.

While the film is pausing, Mr. Loechler takes a ring and turns to his girlfriend.

“I love you with all my heart, including all ventricals, atria, and valves,” he says, pausing to explain to the audience that she is a cardiologist.

Then he asks her: “Sthuthi David, MD, will you ever live happily with me?”

When she said yes, the crowd cheered and the film song Once Upon A Dream began to play.

Mr. Loechler said it took him six months to revise Sleeping Beauty for the proposal.

He also filled the cinema with a mix of friends, family, and seat warmers he’d found on Reddit.

When sharing the video on Instagram, Loechler wrote: “The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely amazed was knowing that we can ever live happily ever after.”

The video, which has been viewed 5 million times on YouTube, has prompted many social media users to raise their expectations of future suggestions.

This type of public proposal puts too much pressure on the woman who may not want to embarrass her husband by saying no. I’m not here, but ok pic.twitter.com/4gLYxvsWio

– Petty Pablo (@ electricsoul123), January 10, 2020

This is the best proposal I’ve seen in my whole life! Sleeping Beauty 1959 is my favorite film, I would be hysterical if they started playing “Once Upon a Dream”. Https://t.co/zTy4AIXgTR

– 𝒢𝒾𝓈ℯ𝓁𝓁ℯ (@fleurgiselle) January 10, 2020

A filmmaker surprised his girlfriend with a proposal from a princess at the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline. Lee Loechler suggested Sthuthi David with the help of her favorite film “Sleeping Beauty”.

Sit back and watch this! I liked 15 times 😂 🍿 💍 # 7news @KrisAndersonTV pic.twitter.com/N7vVkRlxf6

– Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV), January 10, 2020

crying in my car between customers about this sleeping beauty proposal

– ♡ ʎqqɐ (@abigaelrosee) January 11, 2020

IT’S 24 HOURS WHY I STILL WINE ABOUT THIS SLEEPING BEAUTY PROPOSAL

– arch (@happilyarch) January 10, 2020

