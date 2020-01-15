advertisement

Apple signed Lee America, co-founder of “Little America,” on an overall contract, the company announced on Tuesday.

The news comes before the premiere of the Apple TV + anthology series “Little America” ​​on January 17, which converts photo essays from Epic Magazine into half-hour scripted stories about the lives of immigrants in America. Eisenberg was co-designer of the show together with the duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon from “The Big Sick”.

As part of the multi-year contract, Eisenberg will create original television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV +. He will also start a new production company, Piece of Work Entertainment. Natalie Sandy, who worked as a producer in the first season of Little America, was hired as vice president of development for the company.

In addition to “Little America”, which has already been extended for a second season, Eisenberg’s credits also include the successful NBC comedy “The Office”, which he has worked on for five seasons. Frankie Shaw’s Showtime series “SMILF”; and the Emmy-nominated HBO series “Hello Ladies”, which he created and wrote together with Gene Stupnitsky and Stephen Merchant. He and Stunitsky also recently teamed up to jointly write and direct the feature film comedy “Good Boys” from 2019.

Apple has similar contracts with Eisenberg, which it has signed with Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon Chu, Justin Lin and Jason Katims, as well as the major studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries.

Eisenberg is represented by Mosaic and lawyers Joel Mckuin & Jeffrey Frankel.

