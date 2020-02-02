advertisement

(CNN) – Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the history books of the NFL, and the wait for the Chiefs – and their head coach – is finally over. Half a century after winning their first, the Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV and the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mahomes, last year’s MVP, is now an MVP Super Bowl. He joined Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks who hoisted a Lombardi Trophy for their 25th birthday.

With 24 years and 138 days old on Sunday, Mahomes became the fifth youngest quarterback to start in the Super Bowl. He is now also the youngest player to win both an NFL MVP prize and a Super Bowl title, and surpasses Pro Football Hall from Famer Emmitt Smith (24 years, 233 days old on the last day of his 1993 MVP season).

Mahomes is the third African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl and to join Doug Williams (with Washington in Super Bowl XXII in 1988) and Russell Wilson (Seattle, Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014).

And it’s the first title for Andy Reid, 61, who until Sunday night was known as the best head coach who had never won a Super Bowl or NFL championship. This was his second Super Bowl appearance in his 21-year career as a head coach.

Now, with career victory No. 222, Reid is a champion. He broke the record for most wins (including the play-offs) by a head coach before winning a Super Bowl or NFL championship and surpassing the 2020 Pro Football Hall of 152 wins from Famer Bill Cowher.

“No one deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid,” said Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt.

Mahomes magic

It was not easy for the Chiefs. For the third consecutive game, Kansas City followed with double digits, a decrease of 20-10 in the fourth quarter. That was partly because Mahomes was under pressure from the defense front of the 49ers and was fired four times.

With 5:23 left in the third quarter, Mahomes made his first big mistake, threw his first career post season interception and set up a 49ers touchdown to reach the 20-10. He was picked again on the next possession of Kansas City, with a Mahomes pitch following the big receiver Tyreek Hill and caught by Tarvarius Moore.

Mahomes ’11 passing touchdowns without interception were the most to start a play-off career in the Super Bowl era.

“They are one of the best defenses I have experienced in my career so far,” Mahomes said about the 49ers.

But when it got late, Mahomes set to work, with three straight touchdown drives in just over five minutes.

With 6:13 left, Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone to bring it back to 3. And with 2:44, Mahomes Damien Williams was left with a 5-meter pass for the leading score. It was a play that would be revised because it seemed that Williams had stepped outside the boundaries before the ball crossed the plane, but the call remained.

During that ride Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 60 meters. For the night, Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards.

A separate 38-yard touchdown from Williams left the game 1:12 behind.

“We never give up,” said Mahomes. “I think those guys, the leaders that we have on this team, have that mentality that we never give up and we’ll fight to the end.”

“Thanks, Kansas City. We did it, honey! “

The Chiefs were in their first Super Bowl in 50 years, with their previous title in Super Bowl IV.

The loss puts an end to what had been a successful reversal for the 49ers, who became the third team to reach the Super Bowl after winning four games or less in the previous season, at the St. Louis Rams 1999 (4-12) in 1998) and the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals (4-11 in 1987). In 2018, the 49ers limped to a 4-12 finish when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in the third game of the year.

This was the first Super Bowl as head coach for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, the 40-year-old son of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan. They are the only father-son duo that each appear in a Super Bowl as head coach in NFL history.

