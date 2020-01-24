advertisement

Editor’s Note: This is an abbreviated version of a story produced by LA School Report. The full story is available on laschoolreport.com.

By Taylor Swaak, LA School Report

This month marks a remarkable milestone for L.A. Unified: for the first time in more than two decades, the company now has complete control over its special education system.

As of this month, the country’s second largest school district had unique judicial mandates to improve and expand the services for its nearly 62,000 special school students resulting from a 1996 legal settlement. In 2003, the agreement was amended to include a third-party “independent observer” who meticulously checked compliance with LA Unified in 18 areas and published annual reports, such as whether students with disabilities achieved all of the benefits specified in their Individualized Education Program preserved and how often they were exposed to extracurricular suspensions.

The so-called consent decree on special education officially ended on December 31 after an agreement was reached with the original plaintiffs in August. For district officials and some disability attorneys, the decision is recognition that they have “almost all” of the consent decree. The officials added that there is now flexibility to relocate LA Unified by focusing on working to meet government performance targets and continuing to build local grants that meet “the individual needs of our students.”

“The most exciting thing is that this chapter of our work is led by educators and parents, not lawyers,” said superintendent Austin Beutner last week. He added that the district “does not leave compliance behind because it is a big part of the job.”

Although some parents are optimistic that the end of the decree will spark new conversations about how best to care for students with disabilities, for many it is unclear how the district will take responsibility for caring for these students, the 13.6 percent of LA Unified Make Registration.

“Parents are deeply concerned that students with special needs will find it more difficult to succeed in LAUSD if the oversight is lost,” a parent said to the school board’s Special Education Committee in September.

There is still a lot to do, as independent observer David Rostetter wrote in his final report on December 13. Thousands of special education students are reported to receive less than 70 percent of their required benefits. Many of LA Unified’s 1,100+ district schools still do not comply with the Disabled Americans Act. Around one in five does not have a barrier-free main entrance. Across the country, academic outcomes for students with disabilities are below average: In 2018-19, 11.81 percent of all L.A. students with disabilities met or exceeded state English standards, while 9.41 percent met or exceeded them in mathematics. The national average for this group was 16.26 percent and 12.61 percent, respectively.

Higher standards for these students – and more teacher education – would ensure that those “closest to students with special needs have the information and support they need and can work together to better care for these children”, said Lisa Mosko, mother of two with learning difficulties and Speak UP’s director of special education. “We have to raise the bar.”

Progress and change of focus

While LA Unified had trouble marking certain boxes under the consent decree, the independent monitor’s report confirms significant progress in several areas:

The percentage of students with disabilities who received an out-of-school ban was lower than ever at 1.1 percent in 2019, compared to 14.1 percent in the 2004/05 school year. The report partially attributes this to L.A. Unified’s decision to ban willful lifting in 2013.

Around 60 percent of students with mild to moderate disabilities currently spend most of their day in general education, and a percentage of district officials see a “steady increase”. (Some parents argue about whether inclusion in general education is always beneficial.)

The district met 99.9 percent of requests to translate student IEPs into a language other than English within 30 days, from 8 percent at the start of the decree. Almost 22 percent of the students are learners of English.

The district has had “tremendous success” in combating implicit bias in special evaluations. From 2019, 92.5 percent of black students classified as “emotionally disturbed” met the legal criteria for this special ID. In 2004-05, according to Disability Rights California, it was only 2.7 percent.

“LAUSD has come an incredibly long way,” David German, a lawyer representing the lawyers and parents who sued, told Speak UP. The termination of the consent decree means that they meet their obligations under federal law. You hit the baseline, which was a big deal. “

L.A. Unified was one of the few districts in California to have a special education permit.

In the future, L.A. Unified will make “increased” efforts to monitor and track compliance with 14 government performance indicators, a district spokeswoman said. Many of these indicators overlap with the requirements of the decree of consent that has now retired. L.A. Unified is not on track with around half of the state’s performance indicators, according to a committee presentation on September 19.

Beutner hesitated to shift the district’s priorities in detail: “Each of these (state) measures is somewhat narrow; (the district is) looking at the larger picture. “He and other officials noted that a central focus remains on getting more students with disabilities into the least restrictive learning environment, along with peers in general education classes.

“As a school district, we are making great efforts to bring all of our resources closer to the schools and communities that they serve,” said Beutner.

It is not yet known how much money L.A. Unified 2020-21 will receive from the state. Governor Gavin Newsom presented his latest budget proposal this month, which earmarks nearly $ 900 million in services for students with disabilities. L.A. Unified has budgeted approximately $ 1 billion from its $ 8 billion general special education fund in 2019-20.

Mosko emphasized that she could not meet state special school standards for civil servants in the course of the district crossings. They are below average when you consider that 80 to 85 percent of special students “can achieve the same performance standards as other students if they receive specially designed lessons” and support this. From 2018 to 2019, the state’s academic goals were for at least 15.9 percent of students with disabilities to master English and at least 13.6 percent of maths.

“I would like a more aggressive attitude (towards the district): ‘We should be at 80 percent. How do we get there? “She asked.” I want to see more urgency. “

Anthony Aguilar, head of the Department of Special Education, Justice and Access, confirmed on Wednesday that the district “is taking a closer look at our academic performance. … Although we have made some positive gains, we recognize that we need to accelerate. “

District 3 board member Scott Schmerelson, who chairs the special committee, said he supports the district’s decision to improve compliance with government indicators. While he initially questioned whether the district had “local systems, local people” after prioritizing its commitments such as meeting student IEPs, concerns raised after talking to district officials, he said he.

“I am very confident that we will continue to monitor all of these services,” he said.

Accountability in the future

At another public hearing in September, the parents appeared to be less confident than expressing fears of losing the independent monitor.

“My concern is that once the oversight is removed, schools have an implicit tendency to protect themselves from liability and general funding,” said one parent. “They also have time constraints so they can’t take the time to address my concerns every day.”

The independent monitor held hearings like this for community members twice a year and published public annual reports, which were often full of data and over 40 pages long. When asked whether L.A. Unified will continue these two practices, Beutner said the district intends to “continue to share information on progress toward all goals” and to host public forums in both local communities and central offices.

LA Unified recently assembled a 17-member compliance and performance monitoring legal team to “monitor internal monitoring processes and ensure that programs and services operate in a manner that promotes program accessibility, equity, and compliance,” the spokeswoman said.

Funds paid for external oversight will be available “to support internal oversight” for special ED services, she added. There were inconsistencies in the cost of supervision: Beutner estimated $ 3-5 million a year in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last summer. The independent monitor has estimated costs in recent years to be “on average less than $ 800,000”.

Looking at the indicators of state special education, it does not appear to cover some areas where the independent observer said that LA Unified needs further work. Some examples with the district’s answers:

Decline in the number of qualified providers. The percentage of special education teachers with special educational qualifications has decreased from 96.4 percent in 2013/14 to 84.9 percent in June 2019. The district has not provided any remedial plans that state “the issue of qualifications”. Teachers are of national and perhaps national importance … due to factors such as retirement and the decreasing number of teachers entering the world of work. “

Accessibility. It was “one of the least successful parts of the reform” to make schools accessible to all students, the report said. While the school board adopted a three-phase plan in 2017 to make all schools accessible, the report states that the first phase runs until 2025 alone, and is reported to be in addition to the $ 600 million that the school board has allocated $ 1 billion needed.

The district emphasized that accessibility and “ADA-related goals” will continue to be the focus, in accordance with federal law.

According to Schmerelson, board members will “ensure that our legal department follows up on any complaints that parents may have about services received or not received and will respond promptly.”

He believes that “everything should be done on the school premises”. Above all, the district heads, their special school administrators, and school principals should monitor that students receive all the necessary services and are working to resolve the parents’ complaints.

Parents with complaints are encouraged to use their school principal as a “first point of contact”, the district spokeswoman said. She noted that the Special Education Department also addresses concerns and complaints through its call center and complaints department. Parents can also use the California Department of Education’s complaints process.

Speak UP’s parent and spokesman, Mosko, said the department for special education is “very open when I ask for information.” She said she was “encouraged” by the recent leadership there and “they seem to give transparency to information more priority.”

Mosko said she would continue to work, particularly with regard to the “systemic problem” that not enough teachers were trained to adequately care for students with disabilities. The California Commission for Teacher Credentials does not require special education teachers to be aware of federal law because they are student IEPs. And general education teachers can take at most one or two “very general courses” in a specific subject.

The district has increased funds to create more opportunities for professional development, said Beutner. Certain amounts can only be divided when the district schools receive their first budget in mid-February.

Ultimately, it is a bottom-up transformation that will make the difference, said Mosko. “If the local people don’t have the information, education, and knowledge, you only get a number of lawsuits and a number of children who have been lost in the system.”

