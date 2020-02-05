advertisement

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, scoring five 3 points in an incredible three minutes and driving the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds and hit five of his six 3’s in this crucial barrage. Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma each scored 18 points when the Lakers defeated San Antonio for the third time this season and swept the relay series.

advertisement

After the Spurs took the lead of the Lakers at the end of the third quarter, James and Kuzma dropped the game with seven 3-pointers in 3 1/2 minutes and started the fourth. James’ Finale 3 was a beauty as he contacted him and brought him a standing ovation from the crowd at the Staples Center.

Kuzma, which has been the subject of numerous trade rumors as the closing date approaches, added 12 rebounds in one of his most impressive appearances recently.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points in his hometown, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, who lost five out of seven.

San Antonio was surpassed 58-28 by the larger Lakers. The Spurs only made three rebounds in the fourth quarter, while the Lakers left the field with 16 out of 24.

Bryn Forbes added 13 points, but a night after the Spurs had a late lead in a 3-point loss against the Clippers, they returned to the Staples Center and fell 0-2 at the start of San Antonio’s 8-game road trip Rodeo occupies AT&T Center.

The Lakers returned to an appearance of normality at the Staples Center in their first home game after Kobe Bryant’s death last Friday.

Bryant’s two retired jerseys are still isolated in the spotlights on the wall high above the pitch, and the Lakers spontaneously mingled with “Kobe! Kobe! “In the third quarter and the vocals returned in the final seconds of the game.

TIP-INS

Spurs: You won’t be returning home until February 26.… Dejounte Murray scored 12 points.

Lakers: JaVale McGee had 14 points. … Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 rebounds while he shot 5 for 5 in another strong all-round performance.

THINK ABOUT KOBE

Before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave an exciting answer to the question about Bryant’s place in the game. The US Olympic team’s assistant coach said that Bryant was “different for all of us in different ways. … He was like a superhero who was actually human. There are no superheroes that are really human, but we kind of considered him one of those types of people, and that’s such a shock.

“If someone is sick for a long time and you expect it, take care of it. But if someone is treated the way he and his daughter and everyone else was treated, it is a tragedy that is somewhat painful.”

NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement