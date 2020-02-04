advertisement

When the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, comes on the pitch for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, he wears the number 2 instead of the number 23 he regularly plays in. The change is reportedly in honor of Gianna Bryant, who wore the number when playing youth basketball.

According to Dave McMenamin, NBA reporter for ESPN, the league approached James to wear either number 2 for Gianna or number 24 for her father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The insider said on Twitter that King James chose number 2 because “Gianna makes him think of his own daughter Zhuri.”

The league came to LeBron James with the idea that the All Star jerseys are number 2 for Gigi and number 24 for Kobe. LeBron decided that his team wears the number 2, he says, because Gianna makes him think of his own daughter Zhuri.

advertisement

– Dave McMenamin (@mcten), February 3, 2020

The retired NBA star, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. His daughter Gianna, 13, was a passenger of the crash who had no survivors.

James honored the legend of the late Lakers in several ways in his first game on the pitch after the fall on January 31, including wearing several Nike Kobe sneakers. His range of sneakers included the Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 Points” and the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade” during the game. Before the game, he wore the undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro.

James was selected as the team captain of the Western Conference for his 16th consecutive All Star game appearance.

LeBron James in the Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 points”.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo

LeBron James at the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade”.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo

Want more?

LeBron James wears an unpublished, unbeaten Nike Kobe sneaker before playing against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant by wearing several pairs of his Nike Signature sneakers

LeBron James promises to continue Kobe Bryant’s legacy

advertisement