In the days after the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, LeBron James honored the baller in several ways, including touching social media posts and a memory tattoo. Last night, King James used shoes to express his love for the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James and the Lakers returned to Staples Center Court in Los Angeles on Friday night to compete with the Portland Trail Blazers. And the Nike-backed athlete laced several pairs of Black Mamba shoes before and during the game.

James’ selection of Bryant’s classic in-game sneakers included the Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 Points” and the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade”. Before the game, King James entered the arena with the undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro.

James also laced a pair of his own signature shoes, the Nike LeBron 17, in a predominantly white color with hits of laker purple and gold before the game ended.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade”.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo

Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 points”

CREDIT: AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo

On the emotional return to the court, James and the Lakers fell on the trail blazer with a score of 127-119. Los Angeles will host the San Antonio Spurs on February 4th at 7 p.m. PT.

