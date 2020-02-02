advertisement

LeBron James wore several pairs of shoes from the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant with Nike during Friday night’s return of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers. The next evening, King James put on an unpublished Nike Kobe shoe before facing the Sacramento Kings on the street when he entered the Golden 1 Center.

The Lakers shared a photo of James with an unpublished pair of the undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro on social media. The sneakers had a black and an army green color on the upper side with a predominantly white midsole and orange tones on the mostly black outsole. Undefeated branding is on the tongue of the left shoe and Kobe branding is on the right side.

James paired the sneakers with a hoodie and sweated with standard issue tees, white socks with a black stripe from Nike, and a long-sleeved T-shirt from Rhude.

The Lakers star laced a predominantly purple pair of his Nike LeBron 17 signature sneakers on the pitch.

Los Angeles defeated Sacramento with a score of 129-113. James scored 15 points in 34 minutes of play. He also snatched 10 rebounds and distributed 11 assists in the win.

LeBron James (R) drives in the Nike LeBron 17 on Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli

