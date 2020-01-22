advertisement

The media availability of Lakers in February last year again reminded LeBron James’ role as a superstar – and as a superstar spokesman who was the leading voice in sports and other superstars alike.

Because Zion Williamson had just blown through his shoe in the opening minute of Duke’s game against North Carolina (a scary, freaky incident that caused a slight sprain in his right knee (grade 1)), James was asked about it.

He offered a perspective that day that was honest, empathetic, and ultimately professional.

“When I first saw it, I was like everyone else” Oh sh – “”. “Said James.” He tore his shoe through, doing a routine job that he did countless times. The second thing that came to my mind was the same injury I had on Christmas Day. My other side slipped and the other side was punished. His left foot slipped and tore out his shoe and right knee …

“I have no idea what he should do for his future,” James continued, considering whether he thought Williamson should forego the rest of the college season. “If he needed advice, he could find a way to find me. But it is not for you; It’s not up to someone to sit across the table and say, “LeBron said that about this kid.”

Because of me. But because the child – maybe you heard it? – Tonight, for the first time, she will officially start as an NBA player when the New Orleans Pelicans take on San Antonio (6.30pm, ESPN). Let us consider some of the statements that James made about him.

Before Williamson was injured last February, James and teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo from Agent Rich Paul and Lakers completed the 35-minute commute to Charlottesville, Virginia.

“What do I notice? His agility and speed, ”James said to ESPN. “For his size, how strong he is to be able to move the way he is moving, he is very impressive. I mean, everyone can see the sportiness. It’s obvious, that’s ridiculous. But the speed and speed, with which he moves in this size is very impressive. ”

And in May of last year, James shared more thoughts about Williamson in his HBO show “The Shop”, whose game and potential has sparked enthusiasm at The King and deserves the high praise and pressure these regular comparisons bring.

“I’ve watched him a lot over the past year,” said James of Williamson, who was about to leave college and become number 1 overall last summer. “Obviously, I was with everyone (in terms of) who came from high school. I thought to myself, “Okay, all the competition he’s playing against, those little white kids he’s cheating and attacking each and every time.” Can he play? Can he play, how can he play ball? ”

“And you know, the only thing I noticed during his one year stay at Duke was that his energy was infectious, man,” said James. “Every possession of the ball seemed to make a difference to the outcome of the game.”

After missing the first 44 games of the pelicans, the 6-foot-6,284-pound striker recovered from a surgically repaired lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, James – whose Lakers face the Knicks Madison Square Garden today – and the rest of us will learn how to translate Williamson’s game in the NBA.

“I’m always open to guys like that, I know a little bit what he’s going through,” said James before the start of the season, shortly after the news spread that Williamson would need knee surgery.

“If he wants instructions and tips, I have him. But I will not do it for you. ”

The Lakers (34-9) are 2-0 this season against a squad of Zion-less Pelicans (17-27). The teams will meet twice at the Staples Center on February 25 and New Orleans on March 1.

– Mirjam Swanson

