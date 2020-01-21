advertisement

Basketball’s “James Gang” was 0-2 on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was happy to see his son Bronny play in a high school game in Massachusetts even if he didn’t win.

James was upset, however, that a HoopHall Classic fan in Springfield, Massachusetts, threw a small object – perhaps a piece of food or a piece of garbage – at his son during the game.

advertisement

“I mean it’s just disrespectful and it was a little kid too,” said James. “I don’t know how old the little kid was. I don’t know if he learned it alone or at home or whatever it was, but it’s disrespectful.”

James, who was out in front of the Boston Celtics with the Lakers on Monday evening, made a trip to Springfield to see how the Bronny Sierra Canyon team defeated Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia.

Kemba beats LeBron as Celtics Top Lakers for the first time

“Really a blessing,” said James about the rare opportunity to attend a game played by his 15-year-old son. “The only bad thing was that the James Gang took two ‘Ls’ today.”

James did not confirm reports that he was traveling by helicopter 145 km from Springfield to take enough time to play his own game at TD Garden – where the Celtics commanded Lakers 139-107.

“I went – and they didn’t call it,” he quipped.

He was more serious about the incident with his son, although he wasn’t sure what had happened until the video appeared on social media.

“I was on the opposite end of the floor,” said James. “I saw the referee stop the game or the interventions, and a policeman came up there. But I didn’t know what happened until the video evidence showed me when I got here today. “

James said he was not surprised that Bronny, as the game manager demanding security, remained unimpressed and briefly stopped the competition.

“He’s cool, calm. He’s better than his mother and father in some things that he takes off his shoulder,” he said of the youngster, a newcomer who got off the bench on Monday and played 13 minutes.

The Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles, suffered its third loss this season and lost 70-62.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement