LOS ANGELES – As it turned out, LeBron James was the only person who could really do justice to the Lakers pre-game tribute to Kobe Bryant on Friday night.

“I wrote something down,” he told the crowd. “They asked me to stay on course somehow or whatever.

“But Laker Nation, I would sell you short if I read that (stuff).”

So James threw the script away and spoke from the heart. He spoke of celebrating Bryant’s career, the similarities of the path that both men had taken on their way from high school to the NBA, the determination that Bryant had, and the possibility that the current one had Lakers had continued his legacy by maintaining that focus and mindset.

It was perfect.

The 20-minute ceremony, before the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers ruled Friday night, did not end. It couldn’t. That won’t happen for a while – maybe weeks, maybe months, maybe even longer, so sudden and devastating was the helicopter crash that claimed nine lives near Calabasas on Sunday morning, including 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The fans continue to mourn. Many people flocked to LA. Live from the moment the news of the Sunday morning crash came, signed posters, and left balloons, flowers, jerseys and other talismans of Lakers and Kobe’s love. Before the game on Friday evening, thousands were united in their grief.

The grief may be primarily for Kobe and everything he has portrayed for Lakers fans over the years, and a much too young child for his daughter. But it is also for the other passengers and the helicopter pilot. They may not have been well known outside of their communities, but they mourn just as intensely among those who love them.

So their names were on the Staples Center video card on Friday, their pictures were flashed on screens above the ticket counters outside the arena, and James made sure to mention them all by name: “Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant. ”

But above all, it was Kobe’s night. The Lakers players came out with either number 24 or number 8 for their layup line. All of the team’s championship banners and pensioner numbers, except for numbers 24 and 8, were covered with a black cloth. Usher sang “Amazing Grace” Cellist Ben Hong played “Hallelujah”, followed by a video homage to Kobe, which undoubtedly led to jubilation and tears.

James was the only speaker who represented not only his teammates, but the entire organization. It was appropriate and it was also a sign. If there is someone out there who still thinks they are only here to make money and take care of their interests in the entertainment industry, this week’s leadership should definitely invalidate people of this mindset.

“I think it was a real effort for all of us,” said coach Frank Vogel during his availability before the game. “He was a great leader for us during this difficult time, both as a good example and just as a leader. We are following his example and he has been great this week and I am sure he will be great again tonight. ”

He was.

“When I look around this arena, we all grieve,” said James. “We are all hurt. We are all heartbroken. Going through such things is the best thing you can do to rely on the family.

“When I got here I heard about Laker Nation and what kind of family it is. This has increased absolutely throughout the week – not only the players, but also the coaching staff, the organization, everyone. It is really a family.

“… Since I was in high school, watching him from afar, then joining the league at 18 and watching him up close, and after all the struggles we’ve had in our careers, the only thing we shared was , the determination to do justice wants to win and just be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. With my teammates, we want to continue his legacy, not just this year, but as long as we play the game we love, because that’s what Kobe would want.

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant,” Mamba out “. But in the words of us, don’t forget. Live on, brother.”

And there is the following: After the public address, Lawrence Tanter presented the Lakers starting line-up with a twist – each player wore either No. 8 or No. 24 as “6-foot-6” from Lower Merion High School in his 20th year, Kobe Bryant ”- the players huddled together in this emotional moment, and the guy who had the group conversations was LeBron James.

I couldn’t tell if he wiped a tear from this group. I know he wiped some away before and he wasn’t alone.

