In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, LeBron James mourned his friend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with eight other people on Sunday. In his message, the Lakers star honored his “friendship / bond / fraternity” with Bryant and vowed, “I will continue your legacy.”

“I’m not ready, but I’m here now,” wrote James. “Man, I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again, I’m just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we have had! I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to LA. I never thought that in a million years this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! “

James went on to say he was broken and devastated “by Bryant’s death, my brother !!” My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! They mean all of us here a lot, especially #LakerNation ?? ‘???’? and it is my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going !! Please give me the strength from heaven and watch over me! I have us here! so much more what I want to say, but I just can’t because I can’t make it until we see my brother again !! “

See his full post below:

Bryant’s unexpected death occurred less than a day after James passed him and became the third best scorer in NBA history. After the record game, James said to the reporters, “I am happy to be in a conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the best basketball players of all time, one of the best Lakers of all time.” The man hung two jerseys at the Staples Center. It’s just crazy. “

