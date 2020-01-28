advertisement

LeBron James spoke publicly for the first time on Monday evening since long-time friend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

James wrote a long tribute to the great NBA colleague on Instagram, accompanied by a picture gallery of the couple over the years. The message started: “I’m not ready, but I’m here now.”

James announced that he had spoken to Bryant on Sunday morning before flying from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

advertisement

The whole world was in turmoil when Sunday’s helicopter crash, in which Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gigi, along with seven others, were killed. The five-time NBA champion is survived by Ms. Vanessa and daughters Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

“I broke and devastated my brother !!” wrote James. “Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. “

connected

Bryant and James are considered the greatest NBA stars of all time. Inspired to follow in Bryant’s footsteps when he entered the league right after high school instead of playing in the NCAA, James now matches the yellow and purple Lakers Bryant wore during his 20 years in the NBA , Both also have signature shoe franchises with Nike.

“I promise you that I will continue your old man! You mean so much to all of us, especially # LakerNation💜💛, and it is my responsibility to put this on my back and keep going !!” James continued. ” Please give me the strength from heaven above and watch over me. “

James was among many NBA stars who paid homage to Bryant.

Shaquille O’Neal, who alongside Bryant won several Lakers championships, wrote on Twitter: “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. We had that most in common. I would hug his children as if they were my own and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. “

Former ballers Bill Russell, Dwyane Wade, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were among those who paid tribute to the late star.

Current players paid homage to Bryant with their shoes on the pitch on Sunday night, and stars like Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Trae Young wrote him messages on their kicks. The teams also paid tribute to the legend by exchanging 24 second violations alluding to Bryant’s number.

Want more?

Nike has not pulled Kobe Bryant products off the website

Kobe Bryant, a champion of women’s sports: WNBA stars, Naomi Osaka and other athletes pay tribute

Memory of Kobe Bryant: His rarest Nike sneakers ever

advertisement