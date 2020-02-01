advertisement

Love hasn’t stopped since Kobe Bryant since its tragic helicopter accident last Sunday. Everyone Misses Black Mamba and Los Angeles Lakers Superstar James Lebron shows it with new permanent ink.

Key facts: The tattoo, which is on his left thigh, reads “Mamba 4 Life” under a photo of a snake.

Key details: The love for Kobe is so deep that people even want the NBA logo changed to honor it.

Wait, there is more: The woman of the Lakers legend Vanessa Bryant came out this week and released a statement following the tragic loss of the family, including a 13-year-old girl Gianna Bryant.

My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who showed their support and love during this horrible time. Thank you for all the prayers. We really need it. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe – the incredible father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful girl, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we deeply share their grief. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. I am reassured to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We have been incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they would be here with us forever. These were our beautiful blessings taken too early. I do not know what our lives have in store for us today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl, Gigi, light us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that is to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, sorrow and support with us. We ask you to grant us the respect and confidentiality that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org. To deepen Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for raising us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Before you leave: People are not happy that the family discovered the tragic news online before the police could inform them, some even pushing the Fox television network to break ties with TMZ about the situation.

