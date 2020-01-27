advertisement

LeBron James paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant just hours before Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash.

41-year-old Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were traveling in a helicopter with seven other people when a crash occurred yesterday, January 26. The LA sheriff said there were no survivors.

LeBron had passed Kobe less than 12 hours earlier to become the third highest scorer in NBA history. This made him emotional when he talked about the impact of great basketball on his own career.

You can see the full LeBron award below:

On Saturday night, LeBron scored 29 points in the Lakers’ defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers, reaching 33,655 career points – 12 more than Kobe.

After the game, the 35-year-old, who saw Kobe as one of his heroes, talked about how Kobe helped him on his own trip to the NBA and said he “grew up in the ranks when Kobe entered the leagues” ,

When I started playing more ball and went to high school, I admired the things he did on the floor that I wanted to participate in. I went to the camp and he came to speak to the kids and I just listened. I tried to soak up everything I could.

I can remember one thing he said. He said, “If you want to be one of the really big ones, you have to do the job. There is no substitute for the job.” I was a 15 year old boy in this camp. In 2001 I played in New Jersey and the All Star team played in Philadelphia.

He said Kobe then gave him a pair of shoes that he wore the following night. “I was 15 and he was 14, but I still wore it,” he said.

He has no shortcomings offensively. I admired that he was in a place where the defense was in check and could not guard him at all. He was aggressively immortal. It was a dream to stand next to him after I had admired him for so many years.

To make a long story short, I’m now in a Lakers uniform in Philly, where he came from and where I met him for the first time. It is unreal. That makes no sense. The universe brings things into your life and when you live right things happen organically.

I’m happy to be in a conversation about Kobe Bean Bryant. He is one of the best basketball players of all time and plays one of the best Lakers – the man had hung two jerseys at the Staples Center.

It is believed that Kobe and Gianna, along with John Altobelli, daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and wife Keri Altobelli, were on their way to one of the teenager’s basketball exercises when the crash happened.

According to Alex Villanueva, sheriff of the Los Angeles district, there were nine people in the helicopter, one pilot and eight passengers. He would not confirm who died until all of the relatives had been notified.

The helicopter departed John Wayne Airport shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in Calabasas.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

