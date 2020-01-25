advertisement

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA – Since we came to Los Angeles, it has been inevitable that LeBron James will be measured against Kobe Bryant – the Lakers’ last great superstar. He has finally surpassed him in at least one respect.

On Saturday night, James Bryant overtook when he took the lead in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the 76s with a 7:22 break and became the third leading scorer in NBA history.

James had written at least one public tribute to Bryant on his black gold shoes: “Mamba 4 Life”. It was also labeled 8 and 24 – both Bryant’s jersey numbers for the Lakers.

The 76s took a break to stop the game and confirm the milestone. After shaking hands with his teammates to celebrate, James got up from the bench, turned to the crowd, and waved.

In just 1,241 career games in 17 seasons, 35-year-old James averaged 27.1 points for Bryant, who scored 33,643 points in 1,346 games over 20 seasons. Bryant attempted 26,200 shots in his career. James tried 24,366

The biggest difference between Bryant and James: Kobe scored all of his points as a Laker. Since joining the franchise in 2018, James has scored 2.6 points for an average of 26.4 points.

Bryant was drafted in 1996 and, after an average of 7.6 points in 15.5 minutes per game, soon became a star for the Lakers as a rookie – an example James followed as a high school in Ohio.

“He helped me before he knew what he could do with me,” he said. “So just to be able to wear the same jersey he was wearing at this point in my career, to be with this historic franchise and only represent the purple and gold, it’s very humiliating and it’s stupid . ” Kobe is a legend, that’s damn sure. ”

James is still hunting for Laker draw players who are on the all-time list. Second place ahead of James is long-time Utah jazz striker Karl Malone (36,928), who played the last of his 19 seasons as a laker in 2003/04. The most successful scorer of all time is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), who played 14 of his 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won five of his six championships with them. He retired in 1989 at the age of 41.

James has stated that he is interested in testing his longevity and may be trying to play in the NBA with his son Bronny James, who is currently a high school freshman. But it would still take 2½ seasons for James Abdul-Jabbar to overtake this season with his scoring average (25.1 ppg). This value should decrease with age.

