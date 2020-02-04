advertisement

Lakers Center Dwight Howard, right, watches Spurs Center Jakob Poeltl watch the first half of Tuesday’s game at Staples Center. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

San Antonio Spurs striker DeMar DeRozan (right) shoots as Los Angeles striker LeBron James defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (left) shoots as San Antonio Spurs (left) defends DeMar DeRozan (left) along with Center Trey Lyles (right) while Center JaVale McGee during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020, watches Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James, right, shoots as San Antonio Spurs striker defends DeMar DeRozan in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Left-wing Rudy Gay striker San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis grab a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



San Antonio Spurs striker Rudy Gay shoots while Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers Center’s Dwight Howard (right) shows on the apron after a goal in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in San Angeles Spurs’ security guard, San Antonio Spurs. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James shoots while Jakob Poeltl watches downtown San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

San Antonio Spurs security guard Lonnie Walker IV will start in the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left) and the San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (center) goes in the basket while San Antonio Spurs security guard Dejounte Murray (left) and security guard Bryn Forbes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 defend the second half of an NBA basketball game. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

San Antonio Spurs striker DeMar DeRozan (right) shoots while Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James shoots in the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis, in the middle, shoots as San Antonio Spurs at DeMar DeRozan (left), Derrick White (right) and Center Jakob Poeltl’s defender in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4 February 2020, in Los Angeles Angeles. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis will shoot in the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (left) shoots as San Antonio Spurs security guard Derrick White defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (center) shoots while San Antonio Spurs’ guards, Derrick White (left) and Patty Mills (right) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 to defend in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James is swamped by teammates after firing multiple three-point shots in a row in the second half of an NBA basketball game against San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James I raved about his teammates after shooting several 3-point shots in a row in the second half of the NBA basketball game against San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 had given up. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James gestures during the national anthem as the retired Kobe Bryant jerseys glow in the background before the team’s NBA basketball game against San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, takes place. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



A fan stands with a Kobe Bryant Jersey in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – The game’s winner was hit 8:29 in every way in the competition on Tuesday.

The game wasn’t over, of course. But the Lakers (38-11) behaved like LeBron James’ 3-hand, which was pulled up when he was fouled by Jakob Poeltl and completed a run of three straight 3-hands in 52 seconds, was the be-all and end-all , They stormed off the bench to suffocate him with pats and hugs.

“It wasn’t even planned,” said Anthony Davis, one of the mobs who is still in his purple warm-up exercises. “We just all ran over and just jumped on him. Moments like this, that’s why we are the way we are. ”

The San Antonio Spurs (22-28) were still technically on the plan, but hopes of a comeback felt badly undermined. James’ 15-point breakout in three and a half minutes was essentially the last word in a 129-102 win for the Lakers, who had been at home for the first time since January 13.

In particular, it was the Lakers’ first win at the Staples Center since the helicopter crash trauma of January 26 that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others in Calabasas. Friday’s return had been hit hard by the grief of the tragedy, causing some players to say that it didn’t really feel like a game.

But this one felt more business-like, and the Lakers’ mind at this shot of James – one of six 3-pointers he’d made that night – showed something that had been hard to find for the past week and a half: joy.

“That’s what our team is about,” said James. “Whenever someone succeeds in the game, we cheer as if it were our own. Having this camaraderie, having this brotherhood, even when they beat you up is a pretty cool feeling.”

James led the way with 36 points (19 in the fourth quarter), nine assists and seven rebounds. He triggered the run in the fourth quarter with 21:13, which also included two 3-point goals from Kyle Kuzma. It turned into a game in which the Lakers had penetrated into a full blowout. The Lakers barely had to sweat the rest of the time.

Up to this point, the Lakers were ahead with their size: Anthony Davis scored all 18 of his points in the first three quarters, at the receiving end of outlets and long lobs, and some tough jumpers in midfield. He ended the field 8 to 12 but didn’t check in in the fourth quarter as the Lakers imposed a router on their visitors.

JaVale McGee added 14 points, Dwight Howard 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the size of the Lakers against the smaller line-up of the Spurs gave them the decisive rebound edge (58-28) without losing speed (27 fast break points) , The Spurs only made three rebounds in the fourth quarter, while the Lakers went 16 to 24.

Kuzma’s 18 points and 12 rebounds were a success for all bench performers. His late 3-point rally helped manage the energy he showed on the glass most of the night. It was the third game in a row in which Kuzma’s energy seemed to be improving, and the second time in this section he ended the game with a double-digit rebound.

Kuzma was always a candidate for trade rumors and was subsequently congratulated by his most famous teammate.

“Whatever he’s done in the last couple of games,” said Davis, “we’ll need it for the rest of the year.”

From the start, Davis found ways to thwart the Spurs, especially Aldridge, who couldn’t get the Brow out of his breathing room. Davis accepted shoulder and hip checks from Aldridge, but was not comfortable taking pictures: his first basket only came in the third quarter after six missed attempts. He ended up with only seven points and three rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan was another beast that glided around the square and hit hard: fadeaways, floaters, leaners without glasses. He made such a bank shot before halftime and kept his team within 10 points during the break. He ended the game with 28 points, the most dangerous striker in the first three quarters.

The fans sang “KO-BE, KO-BE” when the clock was running, a chorus that paid almost constant homage to the star who still bore his initials on the course and in the Lakers’ uniforms. His jerseys were still the only ones on display in the Staples Center’s headlamp-lit rafters.

Davis was one of the players who helped keep the Lakers from a slow start. In an arena that was slow to fill due to a late change in time, which increased the start by 30 minutes, trainer Frank Vogel admitted that it was difficult to start with the right grade: The Lakers led only 21:19 after a quarter , But they warmed up during the game.

“I think when the flow of the game started and started, once the ball is in the game and our boys and coaches are getting involved in what we’re doing,” he said. “And then it’s just about competing and doing the job, going out and trying to win the game. It will certainly take some time and it will always feel different. But when the game started it felt more normal on. ”

LeBron descends 5: 5 in 3 minutes, including 3: 3 on 3 consecutive possessions

📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/XAF29oSUl4

– NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2020

“You have to have people nearby who you can trust and who you can rely on to gain strength …” @KingJames (36 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB) with @LakersReporter on his teammates who are raise each other to an impressive 129-102 win. pic.twitter.com/g9UuolOyRf

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 5, 2020

After the game Frank Vogel talks about the #Lakers who take some time to find their groove. LeBron’s Big Shot provides buoyancy on the pitch and in the stands. pic.twitter.com/LDKIjwx3Hk

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 5, 2020

“Player of the Month.” @ AntDavis23 & @LakersReporter discuss LeBron’s influence on #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fO3I9l8Cn3

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 5, 2020

, @ kylekuzma (18 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST) talks to @LakersReporter about his aggressiveness on the boards that spread throughout the team in today’s # Lakers win. pic.twitter.com/cbIyPjchNZ

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 5, 2020

“It still hurts to this day … I didn’t have a chance to tell him how grateful I was for our time together.” @ DwightHoward tells of Kobe’s death. pic.twitter.com/c5n87n4wTA

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 5, 2020

advertisement