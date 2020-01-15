advertisement

Editor’s note: This is the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from Wednesday, January 15th. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, register here.

Chris Paul can feel the heat.

advertisement

The seventh assistant of the NBA of all time is in danger of getting caught up in itself. Maybe not this season, but maybe next. And even when he congratulated his pursuer a few weeks ago that he had reached 9,000 career assistants, there was a message that he should also fall back.

“Happy 35th my brother @kingjames !!” Paul posted a picture of LeBron on Instagram. “And how can you go back to scoring and chilling with all the assists?”

LeBron James and Chris Paul are of course close friends, and even if James is able to improve his career (which could be the case in 85 more games at his current pace if both of them stay within their season average), this is unlikely to affect theirs Friendship.

James said as much as he spoke about this milestone on Wednesday morning, when he was eighth (9,067) behind Paul (9,436) after defeating the Cavaliers on Monday.

“When we reach a milestone in the course of this marathon, we recognize each other. We congratulate each other, ”said James. “But it never goes to the garbage side. It has never been in our DNA. It has never been someone we have looked after in our careers since the beginning of our brotherhood. It’s damn cool to see CP right there, I’m right there when it comes to assists. ”

James doesn’t talk about these milestones for long, and his legacy says that when he ends his career, he’ll take the time to appreciate it. But it might be worth considering some of the milestones that LeBron will soon reach:

– Even closer: James is within the striking distance of third-placed Kobe Bryant (33.643) on the best time. If James stays at his seasonal average of 25.5 points per game, he’s on his way to overtaking Bryant against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25 … a game played in Bryant’s hometown.

– In the same game, James (47,560) is well on the way to reaching the top 10 for the minutes played, where he outperformed another NBA Ironman at John Stockton, who played in all 82 regular season games in 16 NBA seasons. Beyond Stockton, Wilt Chamberlain (47,859) and Kobe (48,637) are within range this season.

– It could not happen this season, but James (12.209) is also within striking distance of Wilt in all field goals (12.681) after just overtaking Michael Jordan for the fourth time. He has a long way to go in front of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837), who with 9.9 FGs per game can be number 1 of all time in this category (which will likely decrease over time).

– Only one player, Steve Nash, submitted an average of more than 10 assists per game at age 35 or older (Nash did it three times). If James can maintain his 10.7-league average, he would be the second to do so, averaging almost 10 points more per game than Nash’s best-scoring season over 35.

It’s a reflection of how long James has been playing, but the pace at which he approaches and burns these milestones is also a reminder that he still seems to be in its prime. His score dropped slightly, as did his percentage of rebounds and shots, but with the Lakers at 33-7 and an average higher than ever before, it’s hard to say that he’s not one of the NBA’s top five players now.

Even among the best-known players in NBA history, who play until the mid to late 30s, that’s pretty much untouched. It is good to know that we may never have overlooked these milestones in the coming years.

“He’s just something special. Do you know what I mean?” Said coach Frank Vogel on Friday in Dallas. “There are not enough adjectives to describe LeBron James. He is a guy who will set milestones or break records every few games, apparently for the rest of his career. So it’s pretty awesome. ”

– Kyle Goon

Editor’s note: Thank you for reading the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, register here.

Connect with us

advertisement