advertisement

LeBron James says there are several factors that will determine whether he will compete in the Olympics this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is one of 44 finalists for a spot on the US men’s basketball team, and he admitted that his “name was in the hat”.

By early June, this group will be reduced to 12 to play at the Tokyo Olympics, and if he should be there, James Carmelo Anthony will join as the second player to represent Team USA in four different games.

advertisement

READ:

LeBron James among the finalists of the US basketball team Tokyo Olympics

The 12-team basketball event will take place from July 25th to August 9th, and James is not sure about his participation in this phase of the NBA season.

But he was thrilled when five Los Angeles Lakers players formed the first group, including Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and Javale McGee.

“Spectacular, it’s incredible,” said the 35-year-old.

“We are very well represented with the Lake Show, which represents red, white and blue, so it’s a pretty cool thing.”

James added, “It always depends: First, my body, how my body feels at the end of the season – I hope I can do a long playoff run.

“And then where my mind is and then where my family’s head is. So there are many factors, but my name is in the hat.”

READ:

Lakers superstar LeBron James joins the exclusive NBA club

James spoke after the Lakers won a 125-100 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, a fourth win from five games that brought them to 40-12 for the season.

Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Rondo impressed with 23 points from the bench when Howard added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

James narrowly missed a triple double with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds when the Lakers scored 40 wins for the first time in nine years before the All-Star break.

“It was a great game for our bank,” said James.

“Rajon was at a great pace all night and he caught all the glances he got. Dwight checked the glass.”

Sun’s trainer Monty Williams added: “We dared Rondo to shoot from a distance and he made us pay.”

advertisement