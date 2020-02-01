advertisement

“Laker Nation, man, I’m selling you short sales when I read this shit, so I’m straight from the heart.”

After the tragic death of 41-year-old Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven other people who died in a crazy helicopter crash on January 26, millions of tributes have flowed in from around the world.

On Friday, January 31, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game since Bryant’s loss. They may have lost, but the evening was more about paying tribute to their fallen icon.

Before the game started, LeBron James made a heartfelt speech in honor of his friend, which you can see below:

The 35-year-old recently received a tattoo inspired by the career of the late legend: a black mamba snake nicknamed “Mamba 4 life” after Bryant’s self-proclaimed nickname.

James talked about how he wanted the ceremony to be a celebration of Bryant’s broad, illustrious life and career through “blood, sweat and tears”.

This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, collapsed body, getting up, sitting, the whole, the countless hours, the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the past three years.

During the night there were a number of poignant tributes to the player: R&B group Boyz II Men sang the national anthem and 20,000 jerseys before the game, of which Bryant’s number was scattered around the seats of the Staples Center in LA Reserved for Bryant and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late player, posted a picture of the places on Instagram:

A six-minute tribute video was also put together and played before the game, which you can see below:

In another touching move, the Lakers players were introduced as Bryant rather than themselves. For each player, PA spokesman Lawrence Tanter said, “6-6, 20th year from Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant.”

Other high-profile artists performed in honor of the icon. Usher sang Amazing Grace, Charlie Puth and rapper Wiz Khalifa performed with See You Again at half-time.

