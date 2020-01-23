advertisement

After LeBron James scored 21 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 100:92 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, he met with the media in Madison Square Garden. James said that MSG is his favorite arena in the world to be a visitor to, and then got a strange question from a reporter about his 15-year-old son Bronny:

“With all the thoughts about the years of the Knicks fans desperately wanting you to come here … If your son gets drafted by the Knicks one day, will you consider playing with him here?”

LeBron had an excellent – and understandably annoyed – response:

If LeBron’s son were drafted by the Knicks, would he think about playing in New York?

He didn’t say no … pic.twitter.com/Qf16j2GkKn

– Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2020

“My son in ninth grade, man. I’m trying to worry about which project to submit tomorrow. We were just worried about that. And that’s the most important school, home and the best big brother he can be. “

Peak Knicks media is the question about the NBA future of a player’s ninth graders and the idea that a 40-year-old LeBron will finally choose the Knicks.

