Basketball star LeBron James ensures that 193 students can continue their education by offering free tuition.

James is behind the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I Promise School – a public school in Akron, Ohio dedicated to students who “fall behind and are at risk of falling through the cracks”.

The school is operated and financed by the school district, although it was founded by James. His foundation has funded hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional teachers to reduce class size, as well as another hour later – school programming and tutors.

The LeBron James Family Foundation also bears the cost of all expenses at the school’s family resource center, the New York Times reports.

The school opened in July 2018, and recently I Promise’s 11th grade students went on a trip to Kent State University in Ohio, under the impression that they were only visiting campus.

When they arrived, however, they found that they were offered much more than just a tour.

Check what happened below:

As they listened to school officials’ speeches, the junior class was told to look under their chairs where they found fascinating envelopes.

When you open this envelope, you will be announcing today that we guarantee that your classes at Kent State University are free.

The incredible news was greeted with cheers and cheers from the crowd, but the offer didn’t end there when the official went on to say that the I Promise students would also get one year of free board and lodging at the university.

The incredible gesture is certainly not a trifle; According to the university’s website, tuition fees for in-state students in Kent State amount to around $ 11,000 a year. For a four-year period of study of 193 students, a bill of more than $ 8 million will be incurred.

Of course, the lucky students have to make an effort to be rewarded with free tuition – they have to have a good reputation at school by attending class, getting good grades, and volunteering in the community.

However, James’ generosity does not end with this class, as the I Promise website explains that 1,300 Akron Public School students participating in the program have been guaranteed all college scholarships if they do their part.