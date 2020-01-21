advertisement

NEW YORK – The words “LeBron James” on a screen excited a room full of teenagers from Harlem.

A minute later, James ducked through a small door to the gym, and the buzzing became loud screams. This is the kind of reception that James often gets when he enters a room, but he still hasn’t lost appreciation for the feeling he called “humble” and “chill”.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, he focused less on how he made them feel and more on how he could get them where to go next.

James announced a partnership between YMCA, Lyft, and its media company Uninterrupted to enable young people across the country to access bicycles: It started in New York, where 50 viewers learned that James, a surprise guest, partnered to unite them granting free access to many years of membership in the New York City Citi Bike program – based on the idea that a bike can give children who don’t get it the freedom of transportation.

James knows this very well: as a child in Akron, a bicycle was a practical way to get to school and basketball, but it also gave him “fresh air”. For years, bicycles have been part of his charitable endeavors, including annual bicycle trips and handing over bicycles to students at his I Promise School in Akron.

James said: “It is a challenge to be able to do so many things that you can wear for the rest of your life.”

The program will select 16- to 20-year-olds selected by YMCA who will qualify for aid programs to receive one-year membership in city bike programs operated by Lyft. Aside from New York, there are plans to discontinue similar programs in Chicago and the Bay Area.

The 50 teenagers present on Tuesday also received backpacks with a bicycle helmet, an audio speaker, knitted hats and T-shirts.

James was an avid biker as an adult, but left after moving from Miami, where he was often seen cycling in the American Airlines Arena. When he played in Cleveland for his second stint, his commuter from Akron was a non-starter for cycling. Los Angeles didn’t give him much more opportunity, he said.

“I have a couple of bikes in my house,” he said. “I didn’t get out as often as I want, but yes, every now and then.”

James prevailed on a day off in New York, two games against the Knicks on Wednesday and the Nets on Thursday. He stayed only minutes, but took photos with the group of children and slapped a few hands. He also told an advertising video for the campaign.

When the opportunity came, James said he would “absolutely” come to the teenagers.

“Boys use the word” humiliating “a lot, but it’s humiliating to know that I can be able to travel to other cities and affect children’s lives,” he said. “They are the future so I can get inspiration and take a little bit of my backstory with me, but also give something that I think will work well for them by the way of their lives is a pretty cool thing. ”

