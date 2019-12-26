advertisement

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA Christmas game.

LeBron James, who ended up with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, worsened an excruciating groin injury in the first quarter after a collision with Patrick Beverley and may have missed the season.

According to the ESPN, several members of the Lakers organization have already contacted James to clarify the urgency to suspend and treat his groin injury until he feels fully recovered.

“I felt healthy in the game,” said James to the network. “I knelt in the groin area because I got an accusation from Pat Bev, and it kind of brought me back to where I was five days ago.”

On Sunday evening, James missed a game for the first time this season when he was forced to postpone the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets.

On Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points from the bank, Paul George added 17 and the Clippers improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points, while Anthony Davis had 24. The Lakers have lost four games in a row in the worst season.

Los Angeles had a chance of a draw in the last few seconds, but the video review showed that James last touched the ball after Beverly knocked it off when James raised a threesome. George struck two free throws for the last margin.

James, who turns 35 this week, suffered a groin tear against the Golden State Warriors in the past Christmas season that derailed the Lakers season.

