Each team honored the late Kobe Bryant in their own way, with the Lakers understandably the most emotional.

In the past seven days, people from all over the world have mourned for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

A number of NBA games had been postponed immediately after the legendary NBA player’s death, but a number of games took place on Friday evening.

Before the LA Lakers (who played Kobe for 20 years) entered the field to play against the Portland Trailblazers, LeBron James stepped out to pay tribute to Bryant in front of a full audience.

He talked about what an incredible player Kobe was and, above all, what an excellent father he was.

James was close to tears throughout his emotional speech and closed it with the words: “In the words of Kobe Bryant – ‘Mamba Out’, but in the words of us – ‘Don’t forget’. Live on brother.”

Usher was also there to play a play of ‘Amazing Grace’ while Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth performed their song ‘See You Again’ at half-time.

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, who was close friends with Kobe, pointed to the sky after a fadeaway shot – a synonym for Kobe Bryant.

