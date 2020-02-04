advertisement

LeBron James revealed that he had decided to wear number two in the NBA All-Star Game in honor of Gianna Bryant and for his own daughter Zhuri.

Tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 during the All-Star game earlier this month, continued among nine people.

Kobe Bryant dead: LeBron James unveils ‘Mamba 4 Life’ tattoo

James’ team will wear Gianna’s number two, while Gianni’s Antetokounmpos team will attract the 24 Kobe, who became famous during his brilliant NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers star James said he was asked what number his team should wear in Chicago on February 16.

“They asked me which number I would like to wear for my team, the 24 or the two,” he said at a press conference on Monday. “Giannis will wear 24 for her team.”

When asked why he chose two, James replied “Zhuri” and referred to his five-year-old daughter.

James’ Lakers are back at the Staples Center on Tuesday, hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

The three-time NBA champion said the Lakers had to stick together in an emotional season after Bryant’s shock death.

“Every game gets emotional,” said James.

“You will look up the rafters, you will see these eight, this 24, you will see the decal on the floor.

“Every game will be emotional, but of course time will heal everyone. It will continue to help us with every game, every day.”

“We will continue to lean on each other, rely on the crowd, the crowd will rely on us, and we will have to push forward because he wants us to do it.”

