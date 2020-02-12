Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (left) reaches for the ball when Denver Nuggets striker Torrey Craig hits a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 , (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

DENVER – When the Lakers saw the All-Star break on the horizon, they didn’t let go of the gas.

Their last game before a much needed week was one of LeBron James Dunks, an absolute hammer against Torrey Craig and Paul Milsap. It was one of the outstretched Anthony Davis Swats and Alex Caruso dives for loose balls.

It was not the cleanest game of the season. But there was no lack of effort – the crucial game was a bargain.

The Lakers (41-12) had one last chance to win the second-place team at the Western Conference, and they knocked the Nuggets (38-17) down an inch from an extension of 120-116 inches.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grabbed a desperate pass from Nikola Jokic and gave the Lakers the ball and lead in overtime when Davis dropped a free throw to ensure the result. It was one of Caldwell-Pope’s four steals at night – just one of the few indicators of how hard the Lakers played with their free time.

This could also have been measured on James ’32 -points, 14-assist, 12-rebound triple double stacked with rim drives and some critical rebounds that helped seal the overtime earnings. Teammates and coaches said James set a tone by getting dressed early and approaching the game with a business-like mindset.

“I was in the locker room where you try to get number 1 and I can probably repeat which coach (Mike Malone’s speech was: ‘These guys have three games to go if we want to be number One seed that we have to hit, “said James.” You hit us in our apartment before. Let’s get this one. “So I had it in my head and understood that I know what they’re thinking there.”

His intensity was particularly felt in the late stages of Davis, who seemed to add dimensions in circular moments and scored two 3-point goals in overtime, including the 2:41 starting basket. He finished the race with 33 points and 10 rebounds before going on an all-star weekend hosted by his hometown of Chicago.

The effort could be measured on Dwight Howard’s 14-point, 11-rebound double doubles, which gave the Lakers a decisive advantage on the boards. Or by Caruso’s 10-point 4-assist attempt, just a game away from being completely pushed out of the regular rotation.

Vogel said he was tinkering with the rotation and got Caruso at the beginning of the second and fourth quarters. There is a possibility that his role will expand, he conceded, although he is happy to use it as needed.

“He’s my secret weapon at the moment,” said Vogel. “I break it out when I need it, it certainly deserves a rotation point, it is in rotation, and as I said, when we need it to grow into a bigger role, it delivers.”

The Lakers needed all the stops to beat Denver in a match that James Down players compared to a “playoff vibe”.

Given that the ball had 23.9 seconds in a 111-all game, James waited near the midfield and held the ball around his waist until there were eight seconds left. He drove towards Craig, the unfortunate recipient of some of his best highlights of the night, but his mid-range pull-up shot bounced off the edge when the clock ran out.

The Lakers had scratched back from a six-point hole in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to Davis, who resumed his role as a late-game Jokic stopper when the Lakers last played at the Pepsi Center. His two blocked shots and one of his steals came in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps the most impressive piece of Davis’ game was that he kept firing from the depths, even after missing some potentially important 3-point points. His deep shooting was only 31 percent this season, but coaches and teammates have asked him to keep the faith and shoot when James retires from a double team and gives him an open look.

“We don’t want to put all the pressure on Bron to get all the goals and take control of the game,” he said. “I know that he will be able to get into the color and it is our job to take pictures if he attracts a lot. And I was tough on myself because I missed one, probably 3 or 5 to go up in regulation and I missed it. I’m definitely proud of it and just kept shooting. ”

The Nuggets ran their two offensive motors early when Jokic and Murray drove several spikes in the first quarter. Jokic found his reach out of starter JaVale McGee’s reach, while Murray made both games for others and shots for himself.

While James created highlight games, including a steal and fast break alley for Davis, the Lakers lacked the sharp lines in their game: defensive intensity and focus, as well as occasional offensive tunnel views that let them look out of the gas.

At one of the low points, substitute guard Monte Morris threw a 3-pointer at James and tossed him a jaw as he headed back to the bench with a 45:32 lead. James returned a few words and an officer urged him to return to his own bank.

It was perhaps not a coincidence that the Lakers suddenly made a 19-2 run that changed the tide of the game. It started on the glass where the Lakers captured 10 rebounds to Nuggets 2 during this stretch. Howard and Caruso drove the run with defense efforts that converted the Lakers into points, while Denver seemed temporarily stunned.

With a second quarter of 38:24, the Lakers went into the dressing room at halftime by six points after being 13 points behind.

The Lakers improved their NBA best performance to 23: 5 and extended their lead over the Nuggets to four games in the overall standings. Even before a break, it was important to earn your free time. Of course, some will take more breaks than others.

“I am delighted that my teammates can rest, decompress and get away from the game and come back fresh,” said James, who went to Chicago himself. “And I’ll be locked up for them no matter how much peace I can get. It does not matter. ”

