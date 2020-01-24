advertisement

LeBron James is about to overtake Kobe Bryant in third place in the NBA. This is another huge success for the 35-year-old superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, who has 33,626 career points after Friday, is a three-time NBA champion and four-time best player in the league in his 17th NBA campaign. He is well on the way to overtaking Bryant in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, ended his NBA career with 33,643 points. He won five NBA titles with the Lakers and two gold medals with James on the US Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012.

Bryant says James missed last season’s playoffs with the Lakers after 13 consecutive campaigns in the postseason and eight in the NBA finals.

“He’s coming with a chip on his shoulder this year, obviously based on what everyone said he was washed off,” Bryant told USA Today.

“When I first got into the league, the average age was 33 or 32. Now that you’re 35, you’re stranded and dying. It’s kind of silly. But I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Bryant is also not upset that James is reaching all of his career points and telling the newspaper: “You should be happy that the person who comes after you is able to outperform the things you did. It is a kind of adolescent to think differently or to behave differently. “

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the record of all NBA players with 38,387 points, most of them in a Lakers uniform, while Karl Malone with 36,928 points in 18 seasons with Utah and a final campaign with the Lakers from 2003 to 2004 on the second place on the list.

James, who missed a career high of 27 games due to injury last season, only had to pause twice this season.

James has resisted comparisons to Bryant over the years, though everyone has been hailed as the heir to Michael Jordan as the greatest player in the NBA in its heyday.

“I think that’s unfair,” James told CBS last year about comparing Bryant and Jordan. “Ultimately, we’re all different.”

“We all face different challenges. We all had challenges, we all had different courses, but the same thing is that we would do anything every day to play this basketball game.

“Mike had his way. Mike was the tallest. Kobe had his way. Kobe was the tallest. I had my own way. Hopefully someday someone will say I’m the greatest.

