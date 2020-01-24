advertisement

LeBron James totaled 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers retired in the fourth quarter for a 128-113 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets Thursday night in New York.

James posted his 91st triple-double and 10th career this season as the Lakers and won his 12th in 14 games in front of a crowd featuring former President Bill Clinton and many Los Angeles fans. James came out on a standing ovation from many fans after checking in well with 4:42 left and the Lakers up 23.

James shot 11 of 19 from the floor, while the Lakers shot 50 percent overall and hit a season-high 19 3-pointers.

James finished the game with 33,626 points, 17 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time goalscoring list. His first chance to cross Bryant will be Saturday in Philadelphia.

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers to a 52-41 margin. Kyle Kuzma also added 16 as the Lakers got 55 points from their bench.

Dwight Howard also posted a double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Danny Green hit four 3-pointers and contributed 14 points.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Nets dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 2-12 in their last 14 games. Taurean Prince added 18 while Caris LeVert contributed 16 while the Nets shot 44 percent and lost despite striking out 21 3-pointers.

The Lakers settled for a 38-35 lead after shooting 58.3 percent in the first quarter and allowing the Networks to end the bout on a 13-6 run executed over the last 2:33. The Lakers took the lead for good shortly after James returned in the second quarter, held a 75-70 lead at half-time and took an 88-75 lead after Green went down with three 3-pointers in the third 3:58.

The Nets were within 95-94 on a 3-pointer by Irving with 50 seconds left, but Davis and Rajon Rondo hit the 3-pointer before Jared Dudley’s 3-pointer with three strokes pushed the lead to 104-94. in the fourth. Los Angeles then ended the victory by starting the last quarter with a 17-2 lead and took a 121-96 lead on a jumper by James with 5:32 remaining.

