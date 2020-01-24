advertisement

NEW YORK – There is a short video the NBA released years ago from a US basketball meeting when LeBron James tucked his shirt into his sweatpants and mimicked the Black Mamba.

James waved his hands back and forth with his thumbs, forefingers, and little fingers, while the rest of the list – including Bryant himself – laughed. It was a signal that James had seen Bryant give to Phil Jackson for years and that this meant isolation for the elbow, Bryant’s preferred game over his preferred shooting location.

“All that means is to get hell out of the way,” joked James Bryant. “I’ve found out now, Kob. You better change your signals. ”

There is hardly a more concise way to show the differences between the two men who are on one of the holiest lists of the NBA at the height of the ways. James is a game reader, a man whose mind was probably his greatest tool for deciphering the right game of the moment. Bryant was a powerful willpower who wanted you to get hell out of his way – and it was hard to stop even if you knew what was coming next.

The following will happen: LeBron James only needs 18 points to reach Bryant’s 33,643 career mark. It’s a small step for James, who has averaged more than 27 points per game in his career, but it’s been a huge leap to third place among goal scorers of all time and past a player whose shadow appears over him since he joined the Lakers in 2018.

When Bryant passed Michael Jordan in 2014, the parallels were unmistakable. In many ways, Bryant’s game pays homage to his passionate dedication to studying Jordan, mimicking his movements, his fadeaway jumpers, his series of twists and turns to get to the basket in some way.

James is more of a contemporary of Bryant. Her careers overlapped for 13 years. Bryant impressed James, who joined the league seven years ahead of him and quickly rose as a young phenomenon.

“When I saw him coming straight from high school, he was someone I used as inspiration,” said James recently. “It was like” Wow “. When I saw a 17-year-old child come into the NBA and try to influence a franchise, I used it as motivation.”

It is more difficult to compare the two stylistically. Bryant was incredibly athletic as a young player and had a remarkable explosion that made him a spectacular dunk threat, but he never had the bull-inducing physicality of James’ unusually stocky physique. James developed medium and long-range shooting techniques to develop his offensive game, but he never had the finesse of Bryant’s elaborate collection of open moves.

Mamba mentality? James has made many attempts to win a game, but it is difficult for you to say his dominance of the ball, which can lead to a pass as often as a shot. This reflects Bryant’s confidence in his own goalscoring skills. And why not, since Bryant’s best playing time of 35.1 points per game from 2005 to 2006 lasted 14 years before it was released again (by James Harden)? At best, no one could touch him. The day he scored 81 points against Jalen Rose and the Toronto Raptors is essentially a Lakers Nation holiday.

The two men are in the same lonely area as the best goal scorers of all time, although they all have a completely different ethos. A reporter asked James on Wednesday what he had taken from Bryant and included in his own game. James postponed.

“I can’t sit here and say I did it because we were just two completely different players,” he said. “You admired his willingness to do anything to win and you love his urge to get better and better every year. We are different players when it comes to his game.” I am more of an intermediary. He is a born goal scorer. ”

This idea – that Bryant was born with a prenatal competitive need that envelops all other competitors – is one reason why he is loved among Laker fans. The romantic notion that Bryant was an assassin who wanted the ball for the last shot in his hands has given some select Lakers fans a preference for Kobe over LeBron, no matter what James does.

What could be undervalued in the way James plays is how much it has changed over the years while maintaining the consistency of the watch movements. James has never scored less than 20 points per game on average in a season, but his depth of shot has lengthened and he feels comfortable in all areas of the court. During his 2012/13 season in Miami, he achieved cleaning accuracy of at least 80 percent in practically every zone of the floor with Cleaning the Glass and finished all areas with at least 40 percent.

In its heyday he was one of the best finishers in his position. Now he has developed an adaptable game that still averages 25.2 points in 17 while playing with another elite scorer and leading the league in templates (10.8).

It’s hard to decide which is more remarkable: the entirety of his career, or the fact that James is still one of the best players when it comes to throwing the ball in the bucket.

“The way he did it and how he did it for so many years with no bumps in the street is the way he could handle it and it looks like he has years to go Time to do some damage makes it impressive, ”said Danny Green. “It looks like he’s still at the top of his game and it’s year 17, so he has at least three more years to play good quality basketball.”

But first: Philadelphia. It is not lost to anyone that James could break this mark only a dozen miles from Lower Merion High School, where Bryant’s legacy began. James said he doesn’t count points – he hopes to break the mark organically – but you’d be stupid to think he doesn’t know exactly how many points he needs. He had a similar milestone last year when he passed Michael Jordan, came out a little shy, but eventually found a rhythm and then shot his fingers like pistols when he knew he had overtaken Mike.

The 76ers are expected to end the game when James crosses the mark. If this is not the case on Saturday, the Lakers will line up the clippers on the 28th and then surely finish the game. It is not yet known if Bryant will take part in any of the games.

As much as Bryant wanted to suffocate potential challengers as a player, his killer instinct seems to have been weakened by the resignation. He told The Athletic about James last week, “I think it’s great for him. I mean, the amount of work he’s done in his career, consequently, I think it’s great.”

James, who is still after Bryant’s five career championships, said something with a similar attitude.

“Kobe is a legend,” he said on Wednesday night. “It’s damn sure.”

– Kyle Goon

