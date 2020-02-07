advertisement

Anthony Davis is LeBron James’ teammate in Los Angeles and they will also be teammates at the all-star game in Chicago.

James took first place in the overall standings of the game on February 16 with his compatriot Lakers All-Star on February 16 when he met his fellow countryman Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in a row.

James wants to finish 3-0 as an All-Star captain after his team beat the team selected by Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2018 and outperformed the Antetokounmpo team selected last year. James had No. 1 in this year’s first round, the starting round – since he received the most overall votes from fans.

And Davis was predictably the choice.

“I know you’re all surprised,” said James.

Antetokounmpo made Philadelphia Joel Embiid, “my African brother”, his first choice. James stayed with LA and took the third overall victory with the Clippers ’Kawhi Leonard. Antetokounmpo stayed with the African-born players and chose Cameroonian Toronto-based Pascal Siakam – like Embiid – for the next selection.

James next took a risk and took Dallas’ Luka Doncic – who just had an ankle injury. Antetokounmpo chose the sixth Kemba Walker from Boston, James the seventh from Houston and the last remaining starter from Atlanta who automatically switched to the Giannis team.

The reserves were the next when Antetokounmpo Milwaukee selected teammate Khris Middleton with the first selection of the second round. Damian Lillard from Portland was James’ first reserve selection and they ran.

The rest of Team Giannis’ reserves in order: Bam Adebayo of Miami (third choice of reserve round), Rudy Gobert of Utah (fifth), Jimmy Butler of Miami (seventh), Kyle Lowry of Toronto (ninth), Brandon Ingram of New Orleans (11th) and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell (13th).

“Took me a trip to the finals last year,” said Antetokounmpo when he took Lowry.

The LeBron team was ranked in order by Ben Simmons from Philadelphia (the fourth pick of the reserve round), Nikola Jokic from Denver (the sixth), Jayson Tatum from Boston (the eighth), Chris Paul from Oklahoma City (the tenth) and Russell Westbrook from Houston (the sixth) occupied. 12.) and Indianas Domantas Sabonis (14.) became the last choice.

“There is no wrong choice,” said James. “We are all all-stars, they are all all-stars for a reason.”

Added Antetokounmpo: “You can’t go wrong. These are the top 24 players in the world. “

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims of the January 26 helicopter crash in Southern California will be remembered throughout the weekend.

All players in the LeBron team wear number 2, in honor of Gianna Bryant. The Giannis team will wear number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. And all participants in the All-Star weekend wear a nine-star patch to commemorate the nine victims.

There is a game charity component that has $ 500,000 available for Chicago-based programs.

The first three quarters are essentially mini-games worth $ 100,000 each for the winning team. Results are reset after the first and second quarters, and results are added after the third quarter. From there, the game clock is turned off for the rest of the night, and the first team to earn 24 points – another nod to Kobe Bryant – wins the game and receives another $ 200,000 for its charity.

“I love the idea,” said James.

James’ team will work for Chicago Scholars to help children become first-generation college students. The Antetokounmpo team will play for After School Matters, which funds extracurricular activities and summer programs.

