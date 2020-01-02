advertisement

BEIRUT – Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant Thursday for deposed Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.

The request, a red Interpol notice calling on authorities to arrest a wanted person, was accepted by Lebanon’s internal security forces and has not yet been sent to the judiciary, the source said.

Ghosn fled to Beirut, Japan, where he faces trial for alleged financial conduct.

advertisement

Lebanese government officials could not immediately be reached to say what would be done.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no decision had been taken regarding the order.

In past cases, where Lebanon has received red alerts for Lebanese nationals residing in the country, the suspects have not been arrested, but their passports have been confiscated and a bail has been set, the source said. (Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Eric Knecht / Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)

advertisement