BEIRUT – The new Lebanese government received a vote of confidence from Parliament on February 11 when protesters trying to block the meeting clashed with security forces and injured hundreds.

Smoke blew through the city as the riot police fired tear gas at the demonstrators trying to stop MPs from reaching the heavily barricaded parliament. The Lebanese Red Cross reported that it had treated 373 people for injuries and 45 had been hospitalized.

The new Lebanese cabinet, which was launched last month with the support of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, hopes that a financial rescue plan that forms the basis for its vote of confidence in Parliament can help get the country out of a deep financial crisis.

Since October 2019, demonstrators have been demonstrating against the deteriorating economy and a political class that they believe is deeply corrupt, saying the new cabinet is part of the elite they want to oust.

“People are suffering and the government is not listening,” said Lama Tabbara, 34, an unemployed protester. “It takes a long time to uproot an old, rotten tree, and that’s exactly what the government represents.”

Lebanon, one of the most indebted countries in the world, must quickly decide how to deal with maturities, including a $ 1.2 billion Eurobond bond due in March, which is part of the debt this year of $ 2.5 billion.

Shortly before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab described his government’s task as a “suicide mission” trying to put out a rapidly approaching “fireball”.

“We have to be honest and recognize that the risk of collapse is unfortunately not imaginary,” he said.

Parliament spokesman Nabih Berri was quoted as saying that Lebanon should seek technical assistance from the IMF to draw up an emergency plan, but not “surrender” to the IMF because the nation cannot tolerate its conditions.

In an-Nahar newspaper’s comments, which were confirmed by a government source to Reuters, Berri also said that Lebanon should use IMF recommendations to decide whether to pay off its foreign debt due next month.

Diab said the state’s priority is to maintain tight foreign exchange reserves for critical imports such as food, fuel, and medicine. He said that “all options” for dealing with Eurobonds that are due this year will be examined.

Eggs and color

The crisis in Lebanon came to a head last year when the slowdown in capital inflows from abroad led to a severe currency crisis and protests broke out against the ruling elite.

Eggs and paint were thrown at the MPs and ministers’ cars arriving near Parliament, but the session continued despite the brawls. At the beginning, Berri said that a member of parliament was stabbed after being hit in the face and head with stones.

Protesters who reject the new government are calling for a new government that is independent of all political parties, as well as stricter measures against corruption, judicial reform and early parliamentary elections.

“If this government thinks like that and doesn’t listen to protesters, we’ll stay here to say, ‘We don’t want you,'” said Tasnim Kobani, 24. “They have been here for 30 years and they don’t understand that we are them no longer want. “

Men and women, whose faces were wrapped in scarves, threw stones at security forces stationed in several places. The police fired water cannons.

Some MPs avoided the clashes and reached Parliament on motorcycles. The masses sang the revolution, waving Lebanese flags and holding signs saying “no trust”.

A branch of one of the largest Lebanese banks, BLOM, was set on fire. Flames filled the bank, where people smashed the facade and furniture.

Banks have severely restricted savers’ access to their money and blocked transfers abroad. The Lebanese pound, which has been trading at the same level since 1997, has lost more than a third of its value.

credibility

At the meeting on February 11, Diab read out the government’s policy statement calling for some “painful steps” to deal with the crisis. It calls for steps including rate cuts and the search for foreign aid.

His government was formed with the support of the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah, Berris Amal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) founded by President Michel Aoun.

It won the vote of confidence with 63 votes in favor and 20 against, with some parties such as the future movement of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, the major Christian parties Lebanese Forces and Kataeb and the Progressive Socialist Party either voting against or boycotting.

High-level FPM legislator Alain Aoun told Reuters that his party was expected to take the view that the country needed technical assistance from the IMF and that it would follow the IMF’s recommendations when deciding to pay the Eurobond should support.

“We need an international financial institution like the IMF to give it (the government’s financial plan) the credibility it needs, and that will open the door for us to think about debt restructuring and negotiating with creditors.” said Aoun.

By Tom Perry and Samia Nakhoul

