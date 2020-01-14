advertisement

According to a report by the internal commission for state exams, the assessment procedure for Leaving Cert exams is rash, unfair and there is a risk that the accuracy of student grades may be affected.

The concern arises from the way grading schemes are changed for individual state exams to ensure that up to 100,000 students achieve largely consistent grades from year to year.

The Commission’s unpublished research report outlines the main ways in which this form of standardization makes the final grading scheme for exams “less valid” and “fairer” by benefiting some students and disadvantaging others.

Among other things, the paper points out that the process currently used by the Commission “distorts” the assessment by changing the weighting of individual questions, making the assessment scheme “less valid”.

The process is called “questionably fair” because some students benefit or lose more than others due to changes in grading schemes.

It draws attention from a focus on accuracy in grading exams to a focus on achieving a similar percentage of grades year-over-year, and “affects the accuracy of grading” as examiners are trained to grade accurately using the original grading scheme You will not receive any training on how to apply changes to labeling schemes.

Change labeling schemes

The process lacks “precision and efficiency” in grading exams and has a negative impact on recruiter recruitment and engagement, the report said.

Most examining authorities strive to ensure that the exams for candidates are of a similar level of difficulty each year and that the grades are broadly consistent.

However, the method used by the Commission to change the grading scheme for examinations is very unusual internationally.

It’s about distracting grades from questions that are “easy” when too many students get high grades.

Conversely, additional grades have to be awarded for more demanding questions if too many students achieve poor grades.

The exact details of how these labeling schemes are applied and subsequently changed have been hidden from the public.

The Commission previously refused to disclose details of changes in grading schemes for individual examinations under the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act.

However, this report, read by the Irish Times, states that the only benefit in maintaining the current process is that it “appears objective”, “is familiar”, “has a broad public understanding” and “for compliance of the standard can contribute to the paper consistently ”.

“Validity” of the results

Prof. Michael O’Leary, director of the Center for Assessment Research at Dublin City University (DCU), said the internal report emphasized the urgent need for a more robust and transparent system.

“The suspicion that this undermines the validity of an exam grade and discriminates against some students is worrying,” he said.

In response to questions, the Commission for State Examinations said it could offer “absolute certainty” that the existing process for setting examination standards was “appropriate, valid and reliable for evaluating the work of applicants and for all applicants”. ,

The Irish Times document is an early draft of an internal research paper from 2018 and should stimulate a first discussion, reflection and debate about what is a “complex and challenging process” in an examination system.

In the development of the paper, it was said that a “deliberately critical lens” was applied to the current standard-setting process to “stimulate the debate”.

“The paper has undergone further revision, is still in progress and is part of an ongoing review in the context of the reform and development of the senior cycle,” added the Commission.

