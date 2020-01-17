advertisement

Examiners involved in grading Leaving Cert papers have claimed that there is an unwritten policy to change the grading of selected student scripts to ensure that grades are consistent each year.

A number of well-placed sources say that practice involves targeting certain exams, the grades of which can be easily manipulated because they are close to the “class limits”.

The allegations surfaced days after the Irish Times published details of an unpublished State Examinations Commission (SEC) research paper that found the grading process to be “rushed,” “unfair,” and risking “the accuracy of student grades.” compromise “.

Auditors have now described a system in which, for. B. If there are too many high grades or H1s in a test, a selected number of previously corrected tests is selected for correction downwards.

It is claimed that this practice occurs late in the labeling process and aims to keep annual results constant.

“Inherently unfair”

An experienced examiner, who refused to be named, said the process was “inherently unfair” because the grades for selected students’ scripts were revised.

“I had scripts that were As or H1 scripts on a Friday, but on Monday they became Bs after I was told to revise the notes,” said the examiner.

Another examiner said that evidence of practice is hidden by adjusting grades for subjective questions, such as asking for a student’s opinion. “These markings are easier to correct and not those that have a clear, factual answer. , , You can hide your tracks in the marking scheme. “

However, the SEC dismissed the allegations and insisted that “the openness and transparency of the complaints process would throw an immediate light on it,” as students would see in their featured scripts.

“All candidates receive grades based on the application of the final and published grading system,” it said.

level

“Examiners are specifically instructed by the SEC that if an applicant’s response to a particular question deserves a particular grade in accordance with the appropriate application of the grading scheme and standard, that is the grade that will be awarded regardless of where the overall grade is of the applicant is related to a class limit. ”

Education minister Joe McHugh said this week he was pleased with the SEC’s strong assurances that the assessment process was fair and “appropriate”.

Fianna Fáil spokesman for education, Thomas Byrne, however said the results of the report and recent allegations were “deeply worrying”.

“These are issues that have the potential to focus on the fairness of Leaving Cert,” he said.

Mr Byrne said it was vital that labeling processes in Ireland follow “best international practice”.

