A Ripley optician celebrated National Learning Week with 19-year-old optical assistant apprentice Natalie Walton.

Natalie applied for her apprenticeship at Specsavers on Oxford Street after obtaining her A diploma in English literature, computer science, sociology and business. She worked full time in retail but wanted to find an apprenticeship where she could learn in addition to making money.

“I decided not to go to university,” she said. “After the death of my grandparents, I wanted to be close to my family and support them, so I looked for opportunities closer to home.

“I realized, once I got stuck in the job, that I had my foot in the door of a lifetime career because there are so many opportunities for progression and learning with I’m already thinking of more advanced skills that I can continue to do in the future.

“It’s not just the work and the customers that I enjoy, I have found an incredible group of friends at work. We are such a strong team and we work very hard to help each other prosper and be happy.”

Natalie added: “I have found a job that I am really passionate about, I learn new things every day and it makes me so much more loved. I can’t wait to learn more and progress in my career.”

Store Manager Kuldip Dosanjh said: “Apprenticeships open up a variety of career paths and our team is supported to reach their potential in the chosen field. We are very proud of our team’s learning culture, helping us all to be the best we can for our customers. “

