advertisement

If I had to categorize the most stupid / scary situations I’ve encountered while snowboarding or skiing, it would undoubtedly be the top if I got lost in Khyber’s at the end of a long day.

I was unfamiliar with the terrain and followed my friend as we drove down a part of the trees that was less bright.

The further we got, the more worried I felt, and as we lost the tracks, the fear worsened when we found that none of us had cell coverage and my friend revealed that he had heard things “clinking” out “if you go too far.

advertisement

We talked about it and went to the right as far as we could, then dismounted and went down the mountain.

Three hours later we got out of a dead end, called a taxi and drove back to the village.

In reality, we just got away. But that’s not to say that experience didn’t put fear of God in me. I remember my thoughts racing as we trudged through the forest and the darkness fell. I cursed myself for blindly following someone with little mountain knowledge and wondering how my family would react if things (even more) went sideways. Every moment felt boring and took on a heaviness that is difficult to put into words.

It was not the first time that I had done something stupid. In Sun Peaks, where I grew up as a rider, I drove through dangerous, permanently closed terrain several times without knowing that it was closed for a reason. And in France, when I was 19, I remember stepping into a huge, open bowl where I had no business.

Like others, I grew up with ski and snowboard films that glorified riders who have their own sluff off-road. There was another variable in their runs that added another level of challenge / amusement to otherworldly backcountry lines.

In retrospect, it is astonishing to think how careless my thinking was, how the attraction of the powder turns seemed to trump everything.

I recently had a panel discussion about this year’s challenging snowpack with four people with amazing background knowledge: Wayne Flann, a part-time ski patrol and popular avalanche blogger; Mitchell Sulkers, an avalanche safety instructor who comes to the hinterland about 150 days a year; Abby Cooper, a remote backcountry photographer; and Ross Berg, founder and director of Altus Mountain Guides.

With a faceted layer buried deep in the snow and lots of people getting into skiing (fitness!), Something very bad can happen.

And you get the feeling that the panelists are deeply concerned that people are making sketchy decisions and are not fully aware of the risks associated with this year’s snowpack.

While I’m still passionate about driving, I like to think that I’m much more aware of my decisions. I still do stupid things occasionally – but much less often (and to a lesser extent) than in the past.

As Berg put it in his eloquent statements, it is important to recalibrate your expectations and deliberately refine what you enjoy skiing.

When he was young and lived in Chamonix, he did “all these really dangerous things” before he came to an important realization.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I have to make drinking coffee as important as skiing, because if I don’t appreciate the things I can do, if I’m not crazy about skiing, I’m going to die,” he said.

Berg therefore made a “conscious change” to realize that “there are other things in my life, and I’ll wait until it’s the right time to go crazy, otherwise I’ll just go have coffee.”

This finding, he said, had helped him move into a new mindset, skimming the conditions that warrant it, rather than keeping a specific “goal” in mind.

This is good advice. Like Berg, I do my best to enjoy the little joys of life. It is definitely better to get lost in the forest.

On the AdventureSmart website (www.adventuresmart.ca) you will find some helpful tools and instructions for security.

,

advertisement