A learner driver was caught using a Bluetooth device to cheat on a driving test.

Asylum seeker Reza Reyhani came from London to take the test at the Leicester test center in Halford Street.

Olivia Maginn, a lawsuit for the standards agency for drivers and vehicles, said that Reyhani, 30, went to the city’s Rutland center where his strange behavior raised suspicions.

She said: “There is a common method of cheating whereby candidates ask for a voiceover with the test, which means that questions and answers are not only displayed on the screen but relayed through headphones.”

People who have difficulty speaking and understanding English are allowed to request helmets for the questions to be read.

Device smuggled into the center

Maginn said: “The method used was smuggling into a Bluetooth device.

“Center staff do not have the power to search anyone and offenders operate by pairing Bluetooth with a secret cell phone that is connected to someone else while questions and answers responses are forwarded to the candidate. “

The outside person then communicates the correct answers.

Maginn said: “The rules and regulations were explained to her about what was allowed inside the test room before being placed on a workstation.

“Staff noticed that it seemed stealthy and their suspicions were raised.

“We saw him remove an element from the loop of his pants and insert it into his right ear.”

‘Headphone Fallen to the Ground’

Ms. Maginn said: “A staff member entered the room and asked him to remove his headphones and the headset fell to the ground.

“The test was canceled and he left the center on August 17, 2017.”

Reyhani was invited to attend an interview on November 19, 2018, but did not attend.

A follow-up letter was sent in January of last year but no response has been received.

“Since he had not passed the proficiency test, any automobile insurance he may have held would be invalid against any claim,” said Ms. Maginn.

Reyhani, of Regents Park Road, Regents Park, London, admitted to having committed the fraud.

The accused, an Iranian national, was assisted by an interpreter at the hearing and kept his head down, looking directly at the ground, throughout the hearing.

“A huge risk to public safety”

Judge Ebraham Mooncey said, “He crosses the threshold for custody because of the huge risk to public safety.”

He also said that the fact that someone had gone to another city to take the theoretical test should have been a red flag for the authorities.

The judge told Reyhani: “You clearly committed this offense and you know that what you did was wrong.

“You knew you were cheating and by cheating you were sort of ahead to get a driver ‘s license.

“Driving, when not properly qualified, is a public safety issue.

“You say that a friend told you how to deal with this scam.

“I don’t accept that you are so traumatized by what happened to you in childhood that you can’t even look at me while I’m talking to you.

“You had enough time to speak to someone who told you how to cheat during an exam.

“You came to this country as an asylum seeker claiming that it was because you changed your religion and that you got exceptional leave to stay in this country.

“Without a doubt, you were receiving benefits.

“You must have planned to buy a car and that is why you committed this offense.

“You were invited to interviews and you did not go there and when this matter was last listed you couldn’t get up in the morning to get here – some might say it shows a great degree of arrogance.

“You waited until trial day to accept what you did wrong – again wasting public money.

“You cheated and you planned it.

“It is a serious matter.

“I’m not sending you to jail, but for three months, you will stay inside.”

Reyhani was sentenced to six months suspended prison sentence of 18 months and ordered to pay £ 200.

He was placed under an electronically monitored curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“He has no family here, just a friend”

Priya Bakshi, extenuating, said that Reyhani, who had not been convicted before, had been in the UK for four years and had been granted exceptional leave to stay for five years.

She said: “He lives alone in an apartment and has no family here, just a friend – and it was his friend who brought him to Leicester.

“He suffers from depression due to domestic abuse by his father and takes medication.

“He came to the UK as an asylum seeker after changing the religion from Islam to Christianity.

“He worked until recently, but is currently on sick leave due to illness.”

A mental health worker who spoke to the accused during the one-hour adjournment told the judge – before sentencing – that it was likely that Reyhani was genuinely suffering from mental health problems. such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

