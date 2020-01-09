advertisement

Did you make New Year’s resolutions this year?

If not, could we suggest joining the circus – or at least learning the skills you need to fulfill that dream?

This month, Treeline Aerial is launching its new generation of adult classes for novice pneumatic tires and trapeze, air hammocks and air silks.

advertisement

Previous knowledge is not required.

Air silk – in which students learn tricks on a silk fabric hanging from the ceiling – is used on Tuesdays (from January 7th) and Thursdays for Level 1 beginners.

“Students learn tricks to support the knot (at the bottom of the silk) while building strength by climbing, developing sequences, and conditioning,” the description said.

These courses last until February 11th.

The hammock lessons will also take place on Tuesdays from January 7 for six weeks.

“Hammock Flow is a great class for learning sequences and paths without having to climb the silk,” the description explains.

After all, every Thursday – from January 9 for six weeks – you can keep fit for the framework and trapeze lessons.

Students learn how to mount the tire and harness and learn simple tricks. There will also be a conditioning component to help build strength and endurance.

All courses take place in the hangar in Function Junction. For more information or to sign up, visit treelineaerialbc.com/.

Get Winterstoked

Winterstoke, the backcountry festival organized by Altus Mountain Guides, is expected to take place from January 23-26.

In addition to a number of clinics led by Altus guides, there will be a number of speakers, presentations and art throughout the festival.

On January 23, a panel will discuss how climate change affects mountain communities. On January 24, let local artists taste live mountain-inspired paintings with music, food, and drinks. On January 25th, backcountry experts will offer multimedia presentations to inspire you. and on January 26th you end the weekend with an après full of stories.

Further information and tickets for the events can be found at altusmountainguides.com/winterstoke-fest-whistler/#.

New solo

exhibition opening

Paul Paquette, a Vancouver painter, recently moved to Squamish – and it shows.

His new solo exhibition will open on January 25th at the Adele Campbell Gallery – with a reception from 5pm to 7pm. that day – with new pieces that were inspired by his new home.

“Many of the pictures are inspired by the landscape around my new home in Squamish … the chief, Howe Sound, the Squamish estuary,” he says on the Adele Campbell Gallery website. “These are all places where I have walked, hiked, drawn and photographed. It is wonderful to have so many inspiring motifs nearby.”

The show runs until February 1st in the Whistler Gallery. More information is available at adelecampbell.com/.

advertisement