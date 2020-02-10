advertisement

Disney is already halfway to reaching Netflix when it comes to domestic subscribers

Disney confirmed this month what many people were expecting: Many people have already signed up for Disney +.

To be precise, 26.5 million people in the fourth quarter started paying for the new service – with a long list of classic Disney films and shows, as well as new series like “The Mandalorian”. And since early 2020, Disney has added another 2 million subscribers and increased its reliable service to a total of 28.6 million subscribers. This excludes viewers who use a free one-year trial thanks to Disney’s partnership with Verizon.

But what about Netflix – the leader in streaming – and Disney’s other competitors?

TheWrap asked Ampere Analysis, a London-based entertainment research company, to help paint a current picture of the US streaming market after Disney boss Bob Iger said the “vast majority” of its subscribers came from the United States. (Disney + was launched in several international markets back in November – Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand. In the near future, it will be launched in several European countries.)

This is how the top streaming services compare in terms of their domestic performance:

HBO now has approximately 8 million subscribers; Disney + has 28.6 million customers; Hulu, owned by Disney, has 30.4 million subscribers. According to Ampere, Amazon Prime Video has 42.2 million accounts that watch its broadcasts in the U.S. and Netflix is ​​a leader with 61 million domestic customers.

There are a few things that should be pointed out, including Prime Video’s performance. Amazon has been notoriously reluctant to share viewer data, although it recently announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it now has 150 million global Prime members. Because Prime membership offers a variety of benefits beyond access to original content such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag”, the comparison of Prime ad data with other services should be done with a dash of salt. These members usually don’t just log in to view original Amazon content. Assuming that most of these memberships come from the United States, it looks like the majority of Prime customers weren’t forced to watch Amazon’s shows.

Hulu has now passed the 30 million subscriber mark, due in part to Disney bundling the brand with Disney + and ESPN + for $ 12.99 a month. The bundle also proved important for Disney’s early streaming success. Average Disney + revenue per user was $ 5.56, or about 20% below the $ 6.99 monthly Disney + cost – an indication that many subscribers have opted for the bundle package.

Netflix is ​​pushing for a domestic saturation point, and the company had fewer than 600,000 domestic customers in the last quarter. With its excellent upholstery in the USA, Netflix has increasingly tried to expand its international lead. Netflix has started producing more original series outside of the United States. 368 non-English-language series were dedicated to international subscribers last year – almost 40% more than in 2018.

Apple TV + is strikingly absent in this graphic. Despite the November launch, Apple released few details about its new streaming service when it announced its earnings last week. Despite CEO Tim Cook’s statement that it was “a rousing start,” Apple decided against releasing updates to its subscriber numbers. Later in the same earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri Cook appeared to disagree, saying Apple TV + had “no significant impact” on the service business.

The question is whether Disney – or any other service – can close the Netflix gap in the United States.

