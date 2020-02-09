advertisement

Sophomore maintains perspective during the great season.

DOYLESTOWN – The timeline has been moved up a bit, which surprised Teague McCormack.

“I worked hard to prepare for the season and I really wanted to do it well,” said McCormack. “But I didn’t really think it would go as well as it is.” I thought that my first and second years of school were more of a learning experience and that things could go well in my last two years.

“I’m glad it happened and I want to go as far as I can (post-season tournaments), but I know I still have a lot to learn.”

The Central Bucks West’s second year started the Panther Invitational on Saturday with a 23-1 record at £ 106.

“Teague has gotten better and better and is always trying to improve its technique and reach a new level,” said West coach Steve Romesburg. “We are excited about his chances at the tournaments. It would be really great if he could get to states. He knows that the competition is getting tougher, but he will face the challenge.

“We haven’t struggled with the toughest schedule this season and Teague hasn’t managed some of the games he’d like to have, but we work and work in practice to get him ready.” He also wrestles in the club and does what he has to do to be successful. “

If McCormack’s last name looks familiar, he should. His father Trap was a three-time PIAA state champion in Sugar Valley and Bald Eagle Nittany in the mid-1990s and was a long-time assistant at Council Rock South.

Did that mean Teague was rolling around on the mat before he could run?

“I started wrestling with the (Central Bucks) Raiders in first grade and I didn’t like it so much,” said McCormack. “My first grade brain couldn’t accept losing, and I stopped about three or four years before I started again. But my father never put me under pressure.

“It never was,” because Papa was wrestling, you shouldn’t be wrestling at all. “My father is my father. He would have supported me with everything I would have done. He helped me a lot with wrestling, which was great, but there was never any pressure to do it.”

McCormack also wrestles and plays soccer. He switched between juniors and juniors last season when the Bucks reached the PIAA state final.

“Playing soccer helps me wrestling and wrestling helps me soccer,” said McCormack. “The conditioning you get from soccer helps me roll into the wrestling season, and wrestling made me play harder in soccer. I’m not afraid to play bigger people in football and play a physical game. “

He will need the same kind of physicality as he does in the off-season.

“Teague has become more aggressive over the season,” said Romesburg. “His confidence is also growing and they somehow go hand in hand.

“When you go deeper into the tournaments, you have to be offensive and strive for points, and he’s got better over the course of the season.”

