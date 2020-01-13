advertisement

Leander Paes was honored with the Special Recognition Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

With 18 Grand Slam titles, the indomitable tennis icon is one of the most successful doubles in tennis history. Paes, who won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, won eight grand slams in doubles and ten in mixed doubles.

After receiving the award, he said: “It is a real honor to be here among the heroes I have looked up to. There are also athletes who have grown with me. We, the athletes, give many an example. The athletes give examples by playing fair and working hard. ”

“A big round of applause to all the athletes who won prizes today. Many thanks to Sportstar. This is a polite way of saying that I am old. I played cricket with (Sourav) Ganguly in Kolkata. I have with Bhaichung (Bhutia) played soccer. When Somaya played I was an ice hockey mascot. This is my farewell year on tour and I thank you all for inspiring me, “concluded Paes.

Paes was born the son of athletes Vece and Jennifer Paes in Kolkata and won the Junior Wimbledon title in 1990. He made his Davis Cup debut at the age of 16 and today, with 43 wins, is the most successful double player in the history of the tournament.

At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Paes made history by winning the bronze medal and becoming the first Indian to win a single medal at the mega event.

Paes then teamed up with Mahesh Bhupati and the duo won the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

With Martina Hingis, Paes ended his career double grand slam in 2016 by winning the French Open.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu publishing group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat chose the deserved winners in categories with youngsters Athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

